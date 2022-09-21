NEWBURYPORT — The Holy Redeemer Immaculate Conception Collaborative adult choir will perform sacred music, hymns, spirituals and instrumentals at Immaculate Conception Church on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
The free concert will be led by music director Donna Postle. The choir is expected to perform a variety of music accompanied by organist Tim Richard and flautist Judy Manning. There will also be raffle drawings. The Holy Redeemer Immaculate Conception Collaborative serves Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury. The church is at 42 Green St.
