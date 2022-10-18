NEWBURYPORT — Two local congregations will hold special services on Sunday, Oct. 23, to bless family pets and other animals.
Central Congregational Church and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist are both holding Blessing of the Animals services. Church leaders recently learned both congregations would be holding the services on the same date and decided to issue a shared invitation to the community.
“I learned that we were having a similar service on the same day from our custodian, who also works at the Unitarian Church,” said the Rev. Christopher Ney of Central Congregational Church. “Immediately, I thought we should support each other’s efforts and encourage more people – and animals – to receive that blessing.”
The First Religious Society congregation will gather with their animal friends for an outdoor service at Atkinson Common. At Central Congregational, the congregation is invited to bring their pets into the sanctuary for the first part of the service and then go across the street to Brown Square for the animal blessing.
“Our two congregations have such a long and beautiful history of shared ministry to Newburyport and the surrounding towns that it made perfect sense for us to extend a mutual invitation to these two services,” said the Rev. Rebecca Bryan of the First Religious Society. “Hopefully, next year, we can plan a joint service together.”
Special services for animal blessings are often associated with the life and ministry of St. Francis of Assisi. He showed a special reverence for creation and is often depicted with birds and other animals by his side. The feast of St. Francis was Oct. 4, and many religious congregations celebrate animal blessing services during this month. For many people of faith, this service reflects the love and care of God for all living things.
In the past, animal blessing services have included common pets such as cats, dogs and reptiles, as well as more unusual animals, including goats and chickens. All people and animals are invited to attend these services. Animals must be leashed and under the control of their owner at all times.
The First Religious Society service will begin at Atkinson Common at 10:30 a.m. and be broadcast on the congregation’s YouTube channel.
Central Congregational’s service begins in the church sanctuary (14 Titcomb St.) at 10:30 a.m. and continues outdoors in Brown Square.
