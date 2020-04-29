NEWBURYPORT — Local officials and business leaders announced this week they have begun the process to safely reopen restaurants, shops, salons and other businesses once the state gives the OK.
To coordinate efforts and ideas, officials from Mayor Donna Holaday’s office, city councilors, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and others formed the Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force.
The task force's duties include developing protocols for reopening the economy and creating strategies and policies to help local businesses through the pandemic, according to a statement released Monday.
Holaday said while the city and state are still in the midst of the COVID-19 surge, it is important to envision what the business landscape would look like once it’s over.
“It’s really critical we develop a plan to reopen the city,” she said.
But Holaday stressed that reopenings could be a month or more away and are contingent on what Gov. Charlie Baker announces. Even when the city receives the green light to reopen certain businesses sectors, it won’t be business as usual.
“It’s not like, 'OK, everything is open,’” Holaday said. But she added that creation of the task force should be considered a welcome sign.
“It will be encouraging for businesses to learn this,” she said.
Holaday also said she has contacted neighboring areas in southern New Hampshire to coordinate reopening efforts and will talk with Hampton’s Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Ideas already being discussed locally include creating 15-minute parking spots to encourage curbside pickup.
Another idea would reclaim other parking spots to allow restaurants and retailers to set up tables and merchandise outside, according to Mark Iannuccillo, vice president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
“We’re trying to come up with an open air market feel because we think people will feel safer,” Iannuccillo said Tuesday.
The task force was expected to distribute a survey to area businesses Tuesday to gather feedback on what they envision a reopened local economy would look like. In a couple of weeks, that information will be used to help create economic reopening teams. The goal, according to Holaday, is to pull together stakeholders and come up with strategies.
With the calendar about to turn to May, local businesses have been closed for more than six weeks as the area and the country look to beat back the spread of COVID-19.
The timing for many businesses could not have been worse considering the hardest stretch of the year, January through March, was about to end. Foot traffic usually begins to increase in April as tourists flock to the city’s downtown and beyond.
Even when restaurants and other businesses are allowed to open their doors, it’s not a given that customers will come back, at least in the same numbers.
Iannuccillo said some of the small boutiques will find it extremely challenging to have more than one or two customers inside at a time while maintaining social distancing.
And in terms of restaurants, it’s not a given that patrons will feel comfortable dining in small spaces – which could make the idea of placing tables in parking spots more appealing.
The Paddle Inn restaurant on State Street is extremely narrow, for example, and Iannuccillo said it would be hard to conceive of the businesses serving more three or four parties at a time inside and maybe a few more on its outdoor patio. That’s where the idea of reclaiming parking spots would be most helpful, Iannuccillo added.
“Without this, there could be a dozen empty storefronts at the end of the day,” he said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
