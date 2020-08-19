NEWBURYPORT — With a large volume of mail-in ballots being sent daily to residents ahead of the upcoming early voting period, City Clerk Richard Jones said he expects an especially strong turnout for the state primary.
Jones said the city clerk’s office has received and quickly responded to at least 3,500 mail-in ballot applications, with many more applications coming in daily.
And with three voting options available, Jones said he expects 30 to 40% of the city’s registered voters will turn out for the election, which would be triple the usual turnout for a state primary.
Jones said he believes the increase in numbers is partially due to the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Ed Markey and challenger Joe Kennedy, but is also due to the convenience of mail-in voting.
“The state mailed applications to every registered voter, so they have no excuse,” Jones said. “To vote absentee, you’d have to be out of town or sick, but this time there’s no criteria, and people like the mail-in option because of coronavirus.”
Voting by mail is available to all Bay State voters for all elections in 2020. No excuse is needed to vote by mail this year. The state primary is Tuesday, Sept. 1.
City residents must complete a vote by mail application, available on the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Office website, and deliver it to the city clerk’s office by Wednesday, Aug. 26. Residents will then vote when their ballots arrive and then return their ballot to their local election office by Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.
Early in-person voting for the primary begins Saturday, Aug. 22, and runs through Friday, Aug. 28.
Newburyport residents who prefer to vote in person may cast ballots at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., on the following dates and times:
Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24, through Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon.
Registered voters will also have the option of casting ballots on the day of the primary.
Jones said many residents concerned about the mail-in process have been taking their ballot applications to City Hall and dropping them through the front-door mail slot.
But Jones said despite some residents’ worries about mail-in voting, the city and the local post office are doing just fine with the applications so far.
“People have been nervous about mailing their ballots back. ... The national news sounds so dire that people suspect the worst for here, but we’re just fine,” Jones said. “We’ve done early voting and absentee ballots before, but we haven’t had this much volume. It’s a lot of work but we’re keeping up with the applications for ballots.”
Jones said the city’s post office has been helpful in processing the ballots in a timely manner, resulting in a quick turnaround for applicants.
“We’ve had a great relationship with the post office,” Jones said. “They take the ballots and start processing them locally at 4 a.m. the next morning. That’s why so many people get them right away.”
Jones said he hopes there will be a steady flow of early voters spaced out over the six-day period so that crowds and long lines can be avoided for safety reasons.
“I’d like for people not to all show up at the opening bell on Saturday. We have to socially distance everyone and I want to avoid lines,” Jones said. “I think we’ll be OK. We spent some time figuring out the flow regarding social distancing and keeping everyone safe, including the poll workers.”
Newburyport voters’ mail-in applications should be sent to: City Clerk’s Office, 60 Pleasant St., P.O. Box 550, Newburyport, MA 01950.
For election information on the secretary of state’s website: www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleidx.htm.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
