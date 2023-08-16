NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Beach continues to become more accessible as the City Council on Monday accepted the donation of a beach wheelchair from a local nonprofit, with the goal of seeing it on the sand this summer.
The council heard an emergency preamble at its meeting regarding the donation from SMILE Mass, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families raising children or adults with disabilities enjoy happy, healthy memories through vacation and recreation experiences.
“One of their programs is donating these beach wheelchairs to different communities, and then the communities then manage them and make them available to people who are interested in using them,” Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid said.
He explained the reasons for the emergency preamble.
“We obviously have the chair available to us and we didn’t want to delay another two weeks for the council to meet again. Fortunately, the council agreed,” Zeid said.
He said the city’s Commission on Disabilities was contacted by SMILE Mass about the donation about a month ago and that the city moved quickly so it could accept the donation. He described the chair and some of its functions.
“It has oversized wheels obviously to be able to go over the sand, and then actually the picture they show, they are kind of in the surf, which looks kind of fun,” Zeid said.
Commission on Disabilities co-Chairperson Kristen Farrell thanked the city for putting the pedal to the metal and accepting the donation.
“Working with all of the departments, with the mayor’s office and the harbormaster’s office and the City Council, everyone was really motivated to make it happen,” Farrell said.
Zeid said they hope to lengthen beach season.
“We kind of had all that rain in June and July, and I think summer feels like it started at the beginning of August. So hopefully, we’ll be able to kind of extend the season a little bit,” Zeid said.
He explained why the matter is particularly important to him.
“My ward covers Plum Island in general, so I’m a strong advocate for everybody being able to use the beach. It’s sort of this crazy part of Newburyport, right, because it’s not contiguous with the rest of the city, but it’s such a huge asset for the city. and so for it to be available to more people is huge,” Zeid said.
The chair, he added, is part of the council’s continuing effort to increase beach access.
“We have been doing a lot of work over the last 10 years on the paths and obviously trying to weave that in with the erosion problems out there, and then the Mobi-mats, which helped make it accessible for more people. and now to add this, it’s just like another tool in the toolbox to get more people out on the beach,” Zeid said.
Mobi-mats, also known as beach walkway mats, allow those in wheelchairs to travel closer to the shoreline.
Farrell spoke about how people will be able to reserve the chair, saying the process is still a work in progress.
“The city’s MyRec reservation site that is now used across multiple platforms with Youth Services and other things in the city will ultimately be where residents can log in and reserve the chair,” Farrell said. “It will be housed at the Plum Island Point where the harbormaster has the parking lot attendant shed so residents would park in that lot.”
She encouraged residents with ideas or questions about disabilities and access to use the Commission on Disabilities as a resource.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.