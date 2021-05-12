NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted 9-1 with one "present" vote to approve the fiscal 2022-26 capital improvement program as amended Monday.
The original planning document, featuring projects totaling an estimated $110,051,680 over the next five years, was submitted to the council by Mayor Donna Holaday on March 29.
As defined in the city's fiscal policies, capital improvement items must be valued over $15,000 with an expected useful life of at least five years to be included in the program.
On Monday, Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley were among those who suggested amendments before voting to adopt the capital improvement program.
McCauley sought to move the renovation of the Fire Department headquarters out to fiscal 2024, saying replacement of the District 2 fire station was more important and that the city could not carry the debt of both at once.
The estimated cost of the project is $9.8 million, but McCauley suggested that be reduced to $2.8 million because it is just a placeholder number with no official design. The council voted 9-2 in support of the amendment with Councilors at large Bruce Vogel and Barry Connell voting in opposition.
McCauley proposed a new item, a $36,000 addition for the Police Department to buy two electronic speed limit signs for each ward in fiscal 2022. Each device costs $3,000, he said. The anticipated funding source would be pay-as-you-go from the general fund.
The council voted 10-1 to approve the addition with Connell opposed.
Eigerman made several suggestions for amendments, including the addition of a new item to spend $400,000 for repairs and renovations to establish affordable housing at the former Brown School, 42 Milk St. He said funding would come from two state grants and be pay-as-you-go through the general fund. The motion was adopted 10-1 with Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane opposed.
Wallace proposed the addition of $100,000 for infrastructure related to creating a safety zone on Merrimac Street in fiscal 2022. Infrastructure could include sidewalks, signs, lights and crosswalks.
She said $80,000 would be pay-as-you-go from the general fund, while $20,000 would come from the Commission on Disabilities, which has committed to assisting with the project. The council unanimously approved the addition of this item.
After about an hour and a half of discussing amendments, the council voted to approve the resolution to adopt the capital improvement program as amended.
Councilor at large Joseph Devlin voted "present," opting to neither approve nor reject the resolution.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid said he planned to vote either "present" or "yes" in favor of adopting the capital improvement program, but became increasingly frustrated with the time spent on amendments. He was the one "no" vote on the council.
"It's so difficult to look at a document where so much time is spent and sometimes, it's a plan; sometimes, it's more than a plan," he said.
"We're making amendments to move things, but really, at the end of the day, there's still a lot of flying by the seat of your pants, particularly when it comes to debt," Zeid said. "If anybody knows what we will bond or what we should bond over say, the next 12 months — just the next 12 months — and has a number that they'd like to share, that would be great."
To see the capital improvement program as proposed by the mayor March 29, go to www.cityofnewburyport.com/home/news/fy2022-2026-capital-improvement-program-mayors-proposal.
For a recording of the meeting Monday, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/291741.
