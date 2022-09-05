NEWBURYPORT — Hoping to be better prepared if an opportunity comes the city’s way, the City Council voted 7-2 to transfer $230,000 in Community Preservation Act funding to the Affordable Housing Trust.
The vote Aug. 29 was noteworthy in part because the city is obligated to spend 10% of its Community Preservation Act funding on affordable housing.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid told fellow councilors that the Community Preservation Committee met with the Budget & Finance Committee on Aug. 11 and requested the transfer of $230,000 to the trust.
Zeid said $30,000 of the requested funding would be used to update the city’s housing production plan, which is required by the state every five years, while the $200,000 would be put in reserve for future development without a specific project.
“Of course, the Brown School came up and other, potential opportunities. But this is just to put it in reserve, essentially,” he said.
Housing production essentially ages out over time, according to Zeid, who added that short-term rentals, a recent influx of Afghan refugees, as well as an aging population and shifts in demographic trends have contributed to the need for an updated housing production plan.
“The housing production plan is a component of grant applications and so forth, so there is a benefit, of course, to having an up-to-date one,” he said.
Zeid added that the $30,000 would be spent on bringing in an outside consultant who would assist with the housing production plan.
The average median income in the city now stands at roughly $106,000 a year, according to Zeid. He said the additional $200,000 would be put into reserve for the Affordable Housing Trust to either create additional affordable housing or be used as grant leverage for new units.
Zeid added that the trust has roughly $1.2 million in available funding and, if the additional $200,000 were to be put in reserve, it would be more easily available, if and when an opportunity presented itself.
“It’s a readiness thing,” he said.
The Budget & Finance Committee amended the Community Preservation Committee’s $230,000 request to $180,000 last month but Councilor at large Afroz Khan made a successful motion to bring that number back up to its original amount, with Zeid, Councilor at large Mark Wright and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley voting in opposition Aug. 29.
The council then voted 7-2 to authorize the $230,000 transfer with Wright and Zeid voting against the measure.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue said she could not stress enough how important it is to keep the Affordable Housing Trust well-funded.
“I don’t see any reason to cut what they are asking for at all,” she said.
Councilor at large Bruce Vogel also argued to approve the full request.
“I think we need to trust the trust,” he said. “The CPC does a wonderful job and they have, from the very, very beginning in vetting all of the asks. It is an incredible amount of work that they do.”
Councilor at large Ed Cameron pointed out that rising property values can create challenges in the rental market.
“We have to find the opportunities that will help use the resource, so we have some improvements, especially around rentals,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
