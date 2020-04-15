NEWBURYPORT — The City Council approved the reappointments of several city officials Monday.
The council meeting was held remotely via Zoom in accordance with a recently adopted ordinance that temporarily banned in-person meetings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The council unanimously approved the reappointments of Susanne Gallagher to the Board of Registrars for three years, Kevin Hunt as veterans agent for a year, Judy Tymon to the Affordable Housing Trust for two years and Andrew Casson to the Harbor Commission for three years.
The council also approved the appointments of Joseph Morgan to the Historical Commission for three years and Walter Chagnon to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a year.
Morgan was appointed unanimously.
Councilor at large Joseph Devlin recused himself from voting on Chagnon’s appointment; the 10 remaining councilors voted unanimously in favor.
To read the packet for the meeting, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/newburyportma/files/agendas/04_13_2020_council_packet_final_0.pdf.
