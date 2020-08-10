NEWBURYPORT — The City Council unanimously approved an agreement on Monday regarding a community development block grant to assist Newburyport and Amesbury small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On July 11, the cities of Newburyport and Amesbury jointly received an $800,000 grant through the state Community Development Block Grant program to address impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses.
According to the agreement between the two cities, the money would be used to provide businesses with grants of up to $10,000 to directly address the most pressing concerns related to the crisis, including “cash flow, paying rent or mortgage, and technical assistance.”
The agreement details the responsibilities of each community relating to the grant, with Amesbury serving as the lead community.
The City Council also unanimously approved an order on Monday to establish an ad hoc committee to implement the expansion of the Central Waterfront park on former Newburyport Newburyport Redevelopment Authority lands.
The Newburyport Redevelopment Authority was formed in the 1960s to help the city achieve its urban renewal goals and was guided by a plan that expired a decade ago. Since then, Mayor Donna Holaday and other city officials have worked to distribute the authority’s approximately four acres and expand the waterfront park.
In June, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill to dissolve the authority and transfer its land and money to the city. The bill requires the authority’s land on the Central Waterfront to be permanently dedicated to park and conservation purposes, and the money used for the “design, construction, maintenance or operation of an extended waterfront park and related infrastructure.”
The bill, H 4545, An Act to dissolve the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority and transfer its lands to the city of Newburyport, was passed unanimously by the state Senate in a roll call vote by phone. The House passed the bill, filed by Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, on June 4 by a vote of 155-0.
The ad hoc committee's voting members are city councilors Jared Eigerman, Barry Connell, Sharif Zeid, Heather Shand and Jim McCauley.The ad hoc's non-voting members are Holaday, Parks Commission Chair Kim Turner, Planning Director Andy Port, Parks Director Lise Reid, Department of Public Services Director Tony Furnari, City Engineer Jon-Eric White, Harbormaster Paul Hogg, Matt Pieniazek of the Waterfront Trust, and Bill Harris of the Waterfront Trust and Settlors.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.