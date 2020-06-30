NEWBURYPORT – The City Council approved a series of Community Preservation Committee appropriations on Monday night to fund 13 projects in the city.
The appropriations come from the Community Preservation Act estimated revenues for fiscal 2021, and total $1,254,885.
Among the appropriations approved was $250,000 to close the gaps on the Clipper City Rail Trail. Of that money, $50,000 would be used to clean up PCB chemicals on a portion of the trail behind the wastewater treatment plant, while another $50,000 would go toward improving the safety of the intersection of State and Parker streets. The remaining $150,000 would be used for a funding match in anticipation of a municipal vulnerability preparedness grant to help pay for the project.
During discussion, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid proposed an amendment to require the money only be used within the city, and not on a short stretch of the trail that runs through Newbury. The amendment was rejected by the full council.
The other appropriations approved were $150,000 in down payment assistance for the Affordable Housing Trust; $76,728 to restore the fire department’s 1930s Maxim truck; $127,575 to replace the Newburyport Public Library Archival Center’s HVAC system; $30,250 to fund phase 2 of the Cushing House Cobble Courtyard project; $125,000 to the Open Space Reserve Fund; $250,000 for the Artichoke River Woods Watershed Land Conservation Project; $10,000 for heritage tree preservation in Oak Hill Cemetery; $100,000 to make improvements to the Bartlet Mall’s northwest corner; $12,062 for Perkins Park shade; $124,130 to fund a Newburyport High School stadium bond payment; $12,140 for a Cherry Hill soccer field bond payment; and $12,000 to pay administrative costs.
In other business, the council also approved $46,189.46 to pay for a newly settled bargaining agreement between the city and the local Teamsters Union chapter. The money came from multiple municipal accounts. The transfer notes that a contingency was built into the fiscal 2020 budget for unsettled union contracts.
The council approved the transfer 8-3, with councilors Joseph Devlin, Sharif Zeid and James McCauley opposing.
The council also unanimously approved the acceptance of a gift of $10,000 from the Newburyport Parent Teacher Organization. The money will be used in partnership with Newburyport Youth Services to support local families that have been impacted by COVID-19.
The council unanimously approved a $12,800 transfer from the city’s general fund to pay for hose replacement for the fire department.
The council also approved an order to raise the spending limit for Recreational Services from $495,000 to $535,000 for fiscal 2020. The money, Councilor at-large Charles Tontar said, would be necessary for payroll, contractual services. The order was approved by a 10-1 vote, with Zeid opposing.
To read the full agenda and packet for Monday night’s City Council meeting, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/215234
