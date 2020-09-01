NEWBURYPORT — The City Council approved a policy on Monday allowing it to host hybrid meetings attended in person by some councilors and remotely by others.
The council voted 9-2 to approve the order, with Councilors Bruce Vogel and Charles Tontar opposing.
The council has been meeting remotely via Zoom since March when it adopted an emergency rule to establish the remote participation policy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The policy was drafted by the Ad-Hoc Committee on Remote Participation, a group consisting of Vogel, council President Jared Eigerman and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid. City Clerk Richard Jones serves as a nonvoting member.
The group’s purpose has been to study, recommend and help implement procedures for the council and its various committees to conduct meetings on an emergency basis using remote participation by members, city staff and the public consistent with recent orders given by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Under the hybrid meeting policy, drafted by Zeid, some or all members of the council could attend meetings in person, while others could attend remotely via Zoom.
The policy says meetings could be held in City Hall Auditorium, the Senior Community Center and City Council chambers, where no more than the number of attendees suggested by state Department of Public Health guidelines would be allowed. Councilors participating remotely would be required to use their cameras.
During the meetings, councilors would be seated six or more feet apart. Anyone in attendance would need to sign in and wear a face mask. Hand sanitizer would be provided and anyone displaying potential COVID-19 symptoms would be denied entry.
The order also recommends that other city boards and commissions resume meeting in person.
During Monday's meeting, Zeid said he believes Zoom creates a form of governance that is "less open" and that "it does hamper our effectiveness as a body."
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
