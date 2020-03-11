NEWBURYPORT — The City Council approved a $24,589 transfer to fund a feasibility study for a new Cutter Fire Station in the West End, but not before eliminating the option to study an alternative site across from the C&J commuter lot.
In recent months, city officials have raised the importance of replacing the small, outdated fire station, either by building on the same site or nearby.
The money approved Monday night would come from the city’s general fund and pay for a feasibility study of a new station on an expanded site, as well as the feasibility of renovating the Fire Department’s headquarters on Green Street.
The transfer originally included $10,440 to study the feasibility of building a new station on an alternative site at 95 Storey Ave., bringing the request to $40,199 in total expenses. It also would have funded a study of relocating the department’s Green Street headquarters to 95 Storey Ave., although that idea was cut in the council’s Committee on Budget and Finance.
On Monday, councilors approved the feasibility study for the station’s current site, but amended the proposal to nix the additional money to study the location at 95 Storey Ave.
Councilors Charles Tontar, Barry Connell and Jared Eigerman opposed the amendment, supporting a study of the additional location.
The remaining councilors, including Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who said he felt there was a general consensus that 95 Storey Ave. is “not an appropriate site” for the station, also expressed concerns about the costs associated with setting up a new location.
“Why consider a new site?” Zeid said Tuesday. “We have one that has been proven over time to work.”
Tontar argued that studying the site would allow the city to make a more informed decision, while Connell said that by passing up the opportunity, the city would miss the chance to “get the best possible option for us.”
The council also amended the proposal to cut its “Task 5” by 20%, allowing for $5,680 to pay for public presentations on the feasibility study. The original amount proposed was $7,100.
In other business, the council voted Monday to increase fees for boaters docking on the Central Waterfront.
The Harbor Commission proposed the changes to the fee structure with the intent of synchronizing it with the Dockwa marine management software system. The Dockwa system was adopted by the city last year and allows boaters to reserve and pay for dock space online.
The order to increase the fees was approved unanimously.
The city charges hourly and nightly fees for boats to dock on the waterfront, with costs depending on the boat’s size.
Boaters will be charged a flat rate for three-hour increments, ranging from $10 to $30 depending on boat length.
There would also be a day rate of $3 per foot for boats under 50 feet, $4 per foot for boats 51 to 100 feet, and $5 per foot for boats over 101 feet. These rates would increase by $1 per foot on weekends, holidays and during special events.
Moorings for all boats would cost a $50 flat fee per day.
Annual waterway permits would increase from $4 to $5 per foot, while annual mooring permits would increase from $3 to $4 per foot. Dinghy dock permits would increase from $225 to $250, and annual commercial fish pier permits would rise from $1,200 to $1,700.
The fee increases are not due to costs associated with the Dockwa system.
Tontar previously told The Daily News that the increases are meant to bring the rates “more in line with the value the city offers boaters,” and to provide enough income to support the harbormaster enterprise fund.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
