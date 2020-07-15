NEWBURYPORT — The City Council unanimously approved an agreement on Monday between West Newbury and Newburyport to allocate costs for evaluation, design and repair of the Plummer Spring Road bridge.
The bridge, also known as the Middle Street bridge, was built in 1891 and extends over the Artichoke Reservoir to connect Newburyport and West Newbury. It has been closed since a retaining wall collapsed in July 2018, resulting in a 3.4-mile detour.
The agreement states that all costs for the project would be equally divided between Newburyport and West Newbury and that the two communities will cooperate to complete the project "as expeditiously as possible."
Matt Coogan, the mayor's chief of staff, explained that the bridge will not be replaced in kind. He said the bridge is made of granite block, though the replacement will feature reinforced concrete. It would be wider to meet modern road standards and also include a sidewalk on one side to make it safer for people who use the area for fishing.
Both communities have together received $1.5 million in grant funding for the project, leaving about $750,000 in costs for each to finish it. When asked what would happen if the project exceeded its $3 million budget, Coogan said the cost would probably have to be bonded.
David Archibald, chairman of the West Newbury Board of Selectmen, spoke in support of the project Monday.
"It's going to be a great project, it's going to improve the area, and I don't think we can afford to let this project go, especially with the amount of grant funding both towns have succeeded in getting," he said.
Glenn Kemper, another West Newbury selectman, thanked Newburyport officials and said he was grateful the two communities were able to secure $1.5 million in grant funding for the project. He also expressed a sense of urgency with the project and concern that the grant money could be potentially cut due to COVID-19.
"All I would ask is that we work on this as diligently as possible because I don't want to lose that $1.5 million in grant funding," Kemper said. "I think that swift action on this would be prudent."
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
