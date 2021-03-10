Newburyport City Council calls for return of Green Street drive-up mailbox

NEWBURYPORT — The City Council and the Disabilities Commission have teamed up to voice their displeasure with a U.S. Postal Service decision to remove a drive-up mailbox on Green Street several months ago and not replace it.
But, according to a Postal Service spokesperson, the popular mailbox — taken away last fall — will not be coming back, at least for the foreseeable future.
City councilors voted unanimously Monday to send a letter to city Postmaster Paul Capodilupo, calling for the box to be returned.
The letter was co-signed by Councilor Barry Connell and Jennie Donahue of the Disabilities Commission. Donahue recently announced she was running for an at-large seat on the council.
“The first time I saw (that it was gone), I was like, ‘What the heck?’” Connell said Tuesday.
Connell said in addition to the ease the mailbox provided residents, it also was a quality-of-life matter for some.
“For folks with mobility issues, this is more than a convenience,” he said.
When reached by phone Tuesday, Capodilupo referred all comments to the regional USPS office in Boston.
USPS spokesperson Steven Doherty said the box was removed as part of a national campaign to enhance security that began in 2019.
In October 2019, the USPS decreased the weight limit for packages and letters being introduced to the mail stream to 10 ounces and a half-inch thick.
That decrease forced the Postal Service to begin removing all mailboxes with handles and slots, and replacing them with boxes equipped with a safety feature known as a snorkel that helps funnel letters through the opening and into the box.
The idea, Doherty said, was to compel people to bring heavier letters and packages inside a post office branch where workers could screen them. By doing so, USPS workers are checking mail and parcels before they are placed on an airplane.
In their letter to Capodilupo, Connell and Donahue listed several reasons why the mailbox, once located close to Mission Oak Grill, needs to be returned.
“While we understand that the Green Street mailbox was subjected to occasional vandalism, we are not aware of any complaints filed with the Newburyport Police to help resolve these problems,” the letter reads. “Nor was the mayor’s office consulted prior to this change. Please note that during reconstruction of the downtown area, the City Council and mayor agreed to remove parking spaces from Green Street, dedicating them instead to drive-up postal service, at the request of the Postal Service because we valued drive-up service.”
Drive-up service provided a convenience to residents who now have to park on Green or Pleasant streets and get out of their cars to put mail in the mailbox. As a result, traffic flow has been stymied, the letter stated.
“The glut of cars trying to park, sometimes double-parking, so they can hop from their cars to mail a letter creates additional congestion that conflicts with the city’s attempts to increase access for residents and visitors,” the letter reads.
The letter also addressed the mobility issues mentioned by Connell.
“The city has worked diligently over the past three decades to become more accessible to residents and visitors who are not fully mobile,” the letter reads. “For someone who needs a wheelchair or crutches to mail a letter, the drive-up service may not just be an amenity, it may be a necessity. We continue to build ramps to all public facilities that conform to the Americans with Disabilities Act, and eliminate curbs at street corners to give everyone the access to which they are legally entitled. Drive-up postal service was consistent with this effort.”
