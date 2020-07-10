NEWBURYPORT — The City Council’s Committee on Public Safety voted unanimously Wednesday night to recommend that the full council adopt a resolution to reaffirm its support for racial equality.
The resolution, sponsored by Councilors Afroz Khan, Heather Shand, Joseph Devlin and Byron Lane, states "the City Council will work with the Newburyport Police Department alongside community leaders and advocates to understand the steps that have been taken and can be taken to provide effective public safety, while ensuring accountability not only to the City Council and Mayor's Office, but to the public as a whole and the community of Newburyport."
The proposal also says the council "will continue to support and further racial equality in the City of Newburyport through the Orders and Ordinances that are undertaken."
The resolution came with an emergency preamble stating that an emergency exists “due to the actions of the Minneapolis police officer and death of George Floyd and the desire of the City of Newburyport to reaffirm the commitments of the City of Newburyport.”
Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer May 25.
The committee members are Councilors Christine Wallace, James McCauley and Byron Lane.
At a joint meeting Wednesday of the Committee on Public Safety and the Committee of the Whole, Khan, who noted she is the resolution’s primary author, said she referred to similar resolutions adopted in other communities when drafting the document.
Khan said the resolution seeks to have the council “commit as a group of elected officials” to transparency and accountability, and to ensure that equality is considered during the drafting of other orders and ordinances.
When discussing the absence of a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, Khan said she adhered to the city's position of not mentioning advocacy groups when drafting resolutions.
Councilor at large Charles Tontar said he planned to offer an amendment to include the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and expressed dissatisfaction with its absence.
“My concern is that in not using the term 'Black Lives Matter,' that what we have here is weak tea,” Tontar said. “We look like we’re afraid of taking a position, and if there's ever been a time when we need to take a position, it is now.”
Tontar also said he is “not into empty gestures” and that the council has to have “a lot of discussion” if it wants to take the resolution seriously, citing the importance of zoning in those discussions.
As an example, Tontar said he is “rethinking” his previous opposition to allowing accessory apartments that would cause increased housing density and noted they “may be appropriate.”
“There are substantive things — if we are serious — that will further racial equality through the orders and ordinances that are undertaken by this council,” Tontar said.
At Shand’s suggestion, the resolution was amended to state that “the City of Newburyport recognizes there is an escalation of hatred, bigotry and overt racism in our country, we believe there are opportunities to learn and grow through public discourse and education … .”
Shand also suggested that councilors begin having conversations with members of the Police Department about state accreditation.
“Now is the absolute right time to be having these conversations, and people are upset because we’re not having them,” Shand said.
McCauley noted that Councilor at large Barry Connell has begun to create a public forum in collaboration with the Human Rights Commission to review the Police Department’s accreditation and is considering a public forum to be held in September.
To read the resolution, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/274083.
