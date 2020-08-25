NEWBURYPORT — The City Council's Ad-Hoc Committee on Remote Participation voted to recommend the full council adopt a policy allowing it to host hybrid meetings attended in person by some councilors and remotely by others.
The committee voted 2-1 to recommend the full council adopt the policy during its upcoming Aug. 31 meeting, with Councilor at-large Bruce Vogel opposed.
The council has been meeting remotely via Zoom since March when it adopted an emergency rule to establish the remote participation policy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The policy was drafted by the Ad-Hoc Committee on Remote Participation, a group consisting of council President Jared Eigerman, Councilor at-large Bruce Vogel and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid. City Clerk Richard Jones is a nonvoting member.
The group’s purpose is to study, recommend and help implement procedures for the council and its various committees to conduct meetings on an emergency basis using remote participation by members, city staff and the public consistent with recent orders given by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The new hybrid meeting policy was introduced to the full council Aug. 10 in the form of an order drafted by Zeid.
Under the proposal, some or all members of the council could attend meetings in person, while others could attend remotely via Zoom.
The policy says meetings could be held in City Hall Auditorium, the Senior Community Center, and City Council Chambers, where no more than the number of attendees suggested by state Department of Public Health guidelines would be allowed. Councilors participating remotely would be required to use their cameras.
During the meetings, councilors would be seated six or more feet apart. Anyone in attendance would need to sign in and wear a face mask. Hand sanitizer would be provided and anyone displaying potential COVID-19 symptoms would be denied entry.
The order would also recommend that other city boards and commissions resume meeting in person.
During Monday's committee meeting, Vogel expressed his concern about potential technical difficulties and safety issues, and said he feels the hybrid policy would be "discriminatory."
"As far as public comment is concerned, we have had plenty of participation... we are essentially going against the city's approach of avoiding the spread. we can wish this thing away... but we don't need to be doing this," said Vogel. "If I'm not at a meeting because I don't wish to be exposed, the perception could be that I don't want to be there and that I'm lazy."
Councilor at-large Charles Tontar, who is not a voting member of the committee, expressed his opposition to the hybrid policy, saying he thinks the council should wait to meet in person until the flu season has passed.
"I'd urge you to hold off because we're sending a very strong signal that things are returning to normal," said Tontar.
Councilor at-large Afroz Khan was also present during the meeting, and advocated for a way of rolling out technological improvements to the current remote policy before easing into an in-person format with the whole council.
"I think we should roll out a slow gradual way of improving the remote by having our cameras on," said Khan. "I think that does give a connection to those we are elected to serve."
Zeid expressed his support for the policy, saying that many councilors are "tired" of Zoom and that he doesn't think "it's a good way of doing governance in general."
"There is a value to being in person, seeing your colleagues and their body language," said Zeid. "This opens the door for people to do what they're comfortable with. I think that given businesses are open downtown and schools are moving to a hybrid, this is not an outlandish plan.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
