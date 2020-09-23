NEWBURYPORT — The City Council’s Committee on Budget and Finance will discuss the proposed fiscal 2021 budget on Wednesday night.
During the meeting, to be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., residents will be able to comment or ask questions about the proposed budget, which was submitted by Mayor Donna Holaday on Aug. 18.
The budget will be voted on by the full council during its upcoming meeting Monday.
The total for the fiscal 2021 budget is $85,261,150, an increase of $1,529,459 from the fiscal 2020 budget.
There is a $49,618 decrease in the harbormaster enterprise fund, a $71,311 decrease in the sewer enterprise fund, a $49,998 increase in the water enterprise fund, and a $1,600,391 increase in the general fund.
Out of the general fund, 59.7 cents of every dollar would go toward the city schools.
The budget has a $979,000 shortfall due to a coronavirus-related loss of state aid and local receipts. There is also a $1.2 million increase for the School Department, a $451,000 increase in city services, funding for diversity and social justice initiatives.
This budget follows a three-month continuing appropriation budget that was submitted by the city in May because of uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
To view the proposed fiscal 2021 budget, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/uploads/fy2021_proposed_budget_8-18-2020_electronic.pdf
To participate or listen to Wednesday’s meeting, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/280826
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.