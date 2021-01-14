NEWBURYPORT — With the start of the new year, city councilors received some new committee assignments.
There are 11 councilors and nine committees. Each committee consists of three city councilors.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid serves as the new chair of the Committee on Budget & Finance, replacing the former chair, Councilor at large Charles Tontar. Councilor at large Afroz Khan remains a member of the committee and Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley joins the committee.
Tontar is now chair of the Committee on Public Utilities, which Zeid previously chaired. Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand serves another year as a committee member, and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace joins the committee.
Khan continues as chair of the Committee on Education. Zeid also remains a member, and Councilor at large Joseph Devlin joins the committee.
Shand remains as chair of the Committee on Planning & Development. Wallace also remains a member. Council President Jared Eigerman, who represents Ward 2, joins the committee.
The Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services remains as it is with Councilor at large Barry Connell serving as chair and McCauley and Wallace serving as members.
McCauley remains chair of the Committee on Public Safety. Lane continues as a member. Councilor at large Bruce Vogel joins the committee.
Eigerman continues as chair of the Committee on General Government in accordance with his role as council president. Connell and Devlin also continue as members.
Devlin serves another year as chair of the Committee on Licenses & Permits. Lane continues as a member, and Tontar joins the committee.
The Committee on Rules remains the same with Vogel as chair and Eigerman and Lane as members.
The committee assignments were announced Tuesday, following Eigerman’s reelection as council president.
In a phone call, Vogel voiced concerns about the committee changes, alleging they were in retaliation against him and Tontar for voting for Shand as council president.
“If somebody shows interest in wanting to be president, that person ought to have a shot at it,” Vogel said. “Plain and simple, let people grow.”
Vogel cited specific concerns over Tontar’s removal from the Committee on Budget & Finance because he is an associate professor of economics at Merrimack College.
Vogel was critical of Eigerman, expressing concerns about “deals” being made behind closed doors.
“This whole thing is very discouraging to me,” Vogel said.
When asked about the reasoning for the committee assignment changes, Eigerman said Vogel and other councilors “have suggested rotating positions regularly.”
In an email, Eigerman wrote, “Last year, we rotated eight committee chairs, and this year we have rotated the ninth.
“Especially in this stressful time of COVID, new assignments keep us all fresh,” he wrote. “Each committee can only have three members, so, unfortunately, not every councilor can get their first choice.
“All 11 of us are eager to get to work during 2021,” Eigerman said.
