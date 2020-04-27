NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will consider two budget transfers and an ordinance regarding curb cuts at its meeting Monday.
The meeting, held via Zoom, begins at 7:30 p.m.
The council will consider a transfer of $52,500 to replace the Department of Public Safety building’s underground storage tank at 16 Perry Way. The tank failed inspection in June.
The council will also consider a transfer of $10,000 to fund costs for this year’s elections, which came in higher than projected, according to the transfer.
It also pays for an increase in poll workers that came this year due to the change in minimum wage.
Also on the agenda is an ordinance to prohibit the installation or alteration of curb cuts without permission from the city’s Department of Public Services.
To see the packet for Monday’s meeting, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/215194.
To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/97335451669 or call 312-626-6799 and enter the webinar ID: 973 3545 1669.
