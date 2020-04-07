NEWBURYPORT — The City Council is considering an ordinance to ban public gatherings and the use of public sports fields while also setting a mandatory 6-foot social distancing rule to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The ordinance was the subject of a lengthy emergency council meeting held remotely via Zoom on Monday. After more than three hours of debate, the discussion was postponed to another remote meeting to be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The ordinance, sponsored by Councilors Byron Lane, Jared Eigerman and Charles Tontar, is effective from noon on Tuesday, April 7, through Monday, May 4, though a later date may be ordered by the city’s health director. It applies to “any public building, right of way, park, playground, or beach” under jurisdiction of the city.
The ordinance bans indoor and outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people “for any purpose.” It also prohibits the use of “any playground or play equipment, or any athletic or sports equipment or field, court,” including tennis courts, basketball courts and soccer fields. The ordinance excludes running and jogging from its definition of use of those facilities.
The ordinance also bans anyone from standing, sitting, walking, jogging or running within six feet of anyone they do not live with in a household or group home. The only exceptions are people responding to an emergency in an official capacity, including members of the city’s Police and Fire departments, the Department of Public Services, “physicians, nurses or emergency medical technicians, and repair persons for public utilities.”
All licenses or permits issued for upcoming events — including parades, road races and block parties — are also suspended through May 4.
A first violation of the ordinance leads to a $25 fine, while a second violation carries a $250 fine and a third violation costs $500. A fourth or subsequent violation would carry a $1,000 fine.
The ordinance originally carried a $125 fine for a first offense, but was amended at the suggestion of Councilor at large Afroz Khan.
Councilor Sharif Zeid expressed disappointment with the short notice given for the ordinance, calling it an “ambush” that, without sufficient notice, robs residents of the opportunity to participate in the council’s discussion.
Zeid said he would not support the ordinance, taking issue with the fact that it authorizes police to stop and question people simply walking or gathering in public.
“This can and will create constitutional issues and I don't think our police officers deserve to be put in that position,” Zeid said.
Councilor Joe Devlin also expressed disapproval with the short notice given for the ordinance, asking the council to postpone its vote for 48 hours to give the public and other officials ample time.
“This touches on numerous constitutional rights … . I personally have not had enough time to prepare … basic civil liberties are absolutely going to be affected by this,” Devlin said. “We should have this debate and we should have as many people listening to it as possible.”
Other councilors, including Tontar, emphasized the importance of approving the ordinance, saying it is crucial to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tontar noted the great increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Essex County over the past week and said waiting any longer to adopt the ordinance would put too many people at risk.
Councilor at large Barry Connell also spoke in favor of the ordinance.
“I think that public health and safety mandate these actions, yes, it’s unusual but these are unusual times,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley said he was only notified of the ordinance Monday morning and that he felt it went too far in interfering with residents’ basic rights.
“Enforcement is going to be difficult, we need to educate the public, going right to a fine is not going to solve the problem,” McCauley said. “We shouldn't use the power of law enforcement to infringe on basic civil liberties.”
Councilor Bruce Vogel expressed support for the “concept” of the ordinance, but said he felt more time was necessary for everyone to fully consider the proposal.
