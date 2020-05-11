NEWBURYPORT -- The City Council approved an order on Monday to create a Plum Island stabilization fund.
The order, sponsored by Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, was approved by a 10-1 vote, with Councilor at-large Barry Connell opposing.
The fund will hold the city’s share of proceeds from the beach parking lot at the northern point, and would only be used to pay for beach-related costs such as maintenance and sand replenishment, breach planting, construction of “hard or soft structures,” dredging and beach cleaning.
The council also approved a $104,000 transfer from the city’s budget contingency, $84,000 of which is for Fire Department salaries, $3,500 for the department’s deputy chief’s salary, and $16,500 for the department’s clothing allowance.
The transfer was approved 10-1, with Councilor at-large Joseph Devlin opposing.
The council also unanimously approved a moratorium on dog license fines.
The moratorium, sponsored by Councilor at-large Afroz Khan, pushes back the dog licensing deadline from June to Sept. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the moratorium, owners of unlicensed dogs will be subject to a $10 fee per unlicensed dog until September rather than June.
The fine will rise to $20 in October and $30 in November.
To see the packet for the meeting, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council.
