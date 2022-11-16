NEWBURYPORT — The City Council announced Monday it would like to see a full accounting of the Newburyport Parks Conservancy after discovering it has not had a valid business certificate since 2016.
The Parks Conservancy, formed in 2012, raises money for park maintenance and improvements, giving donors the option of deciding where their money goes.
At-large Councilor Mark Wright said he received a copy of a 2012 Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation business certificate that established a “doing business as” relationship with the Parks Conservancy but added it was only valid for four years and was never renewed or signed by the city.
A business certificate establishes a public record of the name and address of the owner or owners of a business.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley pointed out that the business certificate has not been valid since 2016.
“This is city money. This is public money, donated to the city that needs oversight,” he said.
Jack Grady, tax accountant for the foundation, declined to comment on the issue at the council’s meeting Monday but said the nonprofit organization has donated more than $1.9 million to the city to beautify its parks over the past 20 years.
The council’s deep interest in the matter began after Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane received a letter from a local woman who had her $3,000 donation returned after a bad experience with a potential park bench memorial project this summer.
The letter was sent to the Budget and Finance Committee, which took a closer look at the Parks Conservancy earlier this month as well as the Morrill Charitable Foundation. The foundation serves as the conservancy’s fiscal agent.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid told the council Monday that the Budget and Finance Committee had many questions about just what the conservancy does. The vote was 10-1 to receive and file the woman’s letter with Lane opposed.
“There are various ‘Friends of’ groups that do really good things for the city but everybody has to be on notice that, if you have a gift for the city, that’s great,” Zeid said.
“But there is a process behind that. It has to come in, it has to be accepted, it has to be appropriated. It is really not that hard and it is not that complicated and that was not followed,” he said, adding that the city has “real problems here.”
Wright pointed out that former Parks Director Lise Reid had control over Parks Conservancy money with no oversight and added “this was not done correctly.”
“That is just irresponsible governance. There are a number of organizations in the city,” he said.
Reid was let go this summer as part of Mayor Sean Reardon’s aborted plan to meld the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services. But Reid still serves as an administrator for the Parks Conservancy.
Wright pointed to the Newburyport Education Foundation, which he said has a proper board of directors and executive director, as a good example of how to run a “friends of” type of organization that raises money for city projects.
“They do everything right,” he said. “We need to follow the models of those “Friends of’ organizations or fundraisers for certain issues because it is our responsibility to govern it. This is us, this is our fault.”
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel told the council Monday he received a letter from Reid, who has stayed on with the Parks Conservancy to see three donor projects through.
Reid said the Parks Conservancy’s relationship to the Morrill Foundation is “completely legitimate,” according to Vogel.
At-large Councilor Afroz Khan warned against singling someone.
“A lot of what has been said and laid out is not 100% accurate and it needs a little bit of clarification,” Vogel said.
Vogel made a motion to move the question Monday, which failed in a 6-5 vote, with Lane, McCauley, at-large Councilor Connie Preston, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Wright and Zeid voting against the measure.
Lane said he would like to see the city come to an agreement on the Parks Conservancy with the Morrill Foundation relatively soon.
“Regardless of who your friends are, we are going to have conversations about oversight and do right by the public,” he said. “I just want everyone to kind of bear that in mind when we are rushing along and we just want to skip something over because we are looking out for who the person is.”
The Morrill Foundation has received “a bit of a black eye” during the council’s vetting process, according to Wright, who added that he would like to see a forensic audit performed.
“Let’s have a transparent accounting to our constituents, the taxpayers of Newburyport,” he said.
Wallace voiced her concerns that the council has “no idea how much it costs to maintain and operate a park” and asked Reardon’s administration to help it put the pieces together. At-large Councilor Ed Cameron agreed.
“We can’t have just one person controlling something like this, so I think it is worth looking at,” Cameron said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
