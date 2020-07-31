NEWBURYPORT -- The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on Thursday to increase the fine for illegal parking on Plum Island from $25 to $50, effective immediately.
City Council President Jared Eigerman said the ordinance is being acted on as an emergency because the city's low fine for illegal parking is allowing large numbers of tourists to park easily and create hazards. He noted the ordinance will bring the city's fines up to match Newbury's parking fines on Plum Island, and be more of a deterrant to illegal parking.
The council also received an agreement with the city of Amesbury regarding a $800,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state that will benefit local businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt Coogan, the mayor’s chief of staff, said the grant funding will go to at least 40 local small businesses with five or fewer employees.
According to a proposed agreement between the two cities, the money would be used to provide businesses with grants of up to $10,000 to directly address the most pressing concerns related to the COVID-19 crisis, including "cash flow, paying rent or mortgage, and technical assistance."
The agreement details the responsibilities of each community relating to the grant, with Amesbury serving as the lead community.
The agreement was sent to the City Council’s Committee on Planning and Development on Thursday.
