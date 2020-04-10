NEWBURYPORT — The City Council adopted an ordinance on Wednesday to temporarily ban gatherings of more than 10 people in the city’s public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The ordinance was the subject of a lengthy emergency council meeting held remotely via Zoom on Monday, which was continued during another Zoom meeting on Wednesday. It was adopted with a 10-1 vote, with Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley opposing.
The ordinance, sponsored by Councilors Byron Lane, Jared Eigerman and Charles Tontar, is effective through May 4, unless it is terminated earlier by the city’s Board of Health.
It bans groups of more than 10 people from gathering in city parks, athletic fields and courts, all of which remain open for use and recreation for walking biking, jogging and playing catch and other “customary purposes.”
The ordinance does not ban 10 or more people from “being present” on a piece of public land, as long as they are “not gathering” and are more than six feet apart from each other.
The ordinance also bans people from using any playground, play equipment “or any athletic or sports equipment, or field or court.” On these sites, “passive recreation,” including walking, jogging, hiking, biking and running are still allowed.
It also bans anyone gathering in a group of any size from being within six feet of anyone else, except for those responding to an emergency.
A first violation of the ordinance will lead to a warning, followed by a $25 fine for a second offense. A third violation carries a $50 fine and a fourth violation costs $100.
The ordinance originally carried fines ranging from $125 to $1,000, which were reduced through a series of amendments made on Monday and Wednesday nights.
As originally proposed, the ordinance would have allowed police to fine anyone not keeping a six-foot distance in public from others they don’t live with, even under circumstances such as walking or jogging.
As adopted, the ordinance encourages residents to make “every effort” to exercise social distancing, but does not make social distancing a requirement or ask the police to enforce it.
All licenses or permits issued for upcoming events — including parades, road races and block parties — are also suspended through May 4.
