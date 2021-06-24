NEWBURYPORT — The City Council unanimously approved a $74.6 million budget for fiscal 2022 on Tuesday after making $372,750 in cuts across several departments.
The approved budget, a 3.8% increase over fiscal 2021, included $33.5 million for the School Department, $5.8 million for the water enterprise fund, $7.7 million for the sewer enterprise fund and $522,232 for the harbormaster enterprise fund.
Mayor Donna Holaday initially proposed a $75 million budget on May 10. Over the past several weeks, councilors participated in seven budget workshops, allowing them to question city department heads and debate potential cuts.
Holaday was especially happy to close out her final budget cycle as mayor. After four terms, she will not seek reelection this year.
"It's been a progressive process over the last 11½ years that I have been mayor," she said. "I've been working to improve it and make it a more transparent process and a workable budget."
Holaday recalled what the budget looked like nearly 12 years ago, saying it was a small stack of papers and a spreadsheet with very little detail.
"We worked really hard to provide a lot more information to the public, to residents, to taxpayers, so that it's clear how we are spending money and what we are spending it on," she said.
Cuts made to the budget Tuesday included $6,500 from the Parking Clerk Department for parking signs, $2,000 from the mayor's office for miscellaneous expenses, $12,000 from the Parks Department for equipment and $1,200 from the Newburyport Youth Services travel allowance.
Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman made a motion to cut $2,500 from the Department of Public Services budget for heating, saying this was designated for the property at 57 Low St., which the city was said to soon be vacating.
Chief of Staff Matt Coogan said that as of Tuesday, the city was still using the property for the Parks Department. He added that the National Guard is in discussions with the city to allow continued short-term use of the space, or until the property is sold. The council voted 7-4 to approve Eigerman's motion requesting the $2,500 cut.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand and Councilors at large Barry Connell, Charlie Tontar and Bruce Vogel all voted against the motion.
The council voted 6-5 against a proposed $348,550 transfer from debt service to the capital stabilization fund. Eigerman made the motion, saying the money does not need to go to a stabilization fund.
He said the city should spend the money on a range of capital projects now, rather than keep adding to a fund for future use.
Connell, Tontar, Vogel, Shand and Councilor at large Afroz Khan voted against Eigerman's motion.
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley made a motion to reduce the city's contribution to the school budget by $300,000, noting that he was not looking to cut the budget for schools, but rather encourage officials to use some of the growing $1.8 million balance from the School Choice program and give taxpayers some relief.
The other 10 councilors did not support this motion — as several have previously requested that more money go toward the city's schools — but many stated their support for McCauley raising these questions.
Also during the meeting, councilors debated the appropriateness of an emergency preamble to appoint Dennis Morel Jr. as the city's building inspector.
McCauley questioned the timing of the emergency preamble, especially since the meeting Tuesday was supposed to be solely about the budget. He said there should be time for proper vetting by the council for a position like this and other councilors agreed.
Morel, who has been working as the interim inspector for the past few months, recently passed his certification exams.
Gregory Earls, who is serving as head of the Building Department until he passes his exams and can officially be named building commissioner, said keeping Morel as "interim inspector" costs the city $50 per inspection. He noted that there are six to 12 inspections each day.
The council voted 10-1 to receive and file the emergency preamble. Vogel voted against receiving and filing it. The council then voted unanimously to refer the building inspector appointment to the Committee on Planning & Development for further discussion and proper vetting.
