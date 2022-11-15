NEWBURYPORT — A joint meeting of the City Council and the School Committee presented an up-close-and-personal look at Superintendent Sean Gallagher’s priorities for the next school budget Tuesday night.
The city charter-mandated joint meeting took place at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center. Mayor Sean Reardon was among those who attended.
Newburyport is operating under a $78.6 million budget, 59.3% of which ($35.2 million) was allocated for the public schools.
Reardon told those who attended the joint meeting that the city’s long-term AAA credit rating was reaffirmed by Standard & Poor’s in May and indicates a very strong residential economy with strong management, fiscal policies and practices.
Finance Director/City Auditor Ethan Manning also said the city has stable and predictable revenue, with 83.7% coming from property taxes, and free cash has been certified at $2.7 million.
The city also has roughly $2 million remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funding, according to Manning, who said Newburyport is carrying $94.1 million in outstanding debt.
Manning presented a slideshow Tuesday night that indicated the city has a revenue projection of $78.9 million during the current fiscal year, $81.6 million in fiscal 2024 and $93.4 million in fiscal 2028.
Gallagher was joined by his business manager, Philip Littlehale, and told the group that he was dedicated to reimagining teaching and learning; student support; a culture of self-discovery and personal achievement; organizational design and operations; as well as an active community of stakeholders.
Gallagher also said a recent strategic plan showed there are five areas the community wants to focus on: physical and social wellness; literacy across all disciplines; creative and innovative problem solving; civic engagement; and preparation for life after graduation.
“These are the areas that we are really focused on over the next five years,” he said.
The superintendent also said the district intends to increase its instructional leadership expertise and capacity, increase support to improve student achievement, and provide a system that ensures a comprehensive, rigorous, equitable and relevant curriculum aligned with the state’s frameworks.
Littlehale said school salaries are projected to make up 75.2% of the $40.1 million total district budget for the current school year with revenue sources, including the city’s $35.2 million allocation, bringing in $38.8 million and federal and state grants bringing in $2.6 million.
“The majority of our budget is going toward staff and salaries and that is our most important asset,” Gallagher said.
The fiscal 2024 budget process timeline includes: a budget forum presentation on school and district needs in February; budget revisions will be made throughout February and March; the School Committee will have a preliminary budget review in March; and budget deliberations will proceed with the School Committee through April and May when the final budget will be delivered to the city.
“We always start preparing ahead of time,” Gallagher said.
Reardon is expected to deliver his proposed operating budget to the City Council by May 15, and the council will have 45 days to approve the proposal.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley told Gallagher and Littlehale that he would like to make an appointment to talk to them further about a discrepancy he found in the School Choice and revolving fund numbers.
Reardon suggested the district take a look at the most recent MCAS exams when preparing its upcoming budget.
“I think we could probably use that midyear MCAS to really see, right away, a snapshot of certain areas that we should really think about focusing on,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.