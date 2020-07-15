NEWBURYPORT — The City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday to reaffirm its support for racial equality.
The resolution, sponsored by Councilors Afroz Khan, Heather Shand, Joseph Devlin and Byron Lane, states "the City Council will work with the Newburyport Police Department alongside community leaders and advocates to understand the steps that have been taken and can be taken to provide effective public safety, while ensuring accountability not only to the City Council and Mayor's Office, but to the public as a whole and the community of Newburyport."
The proposal also says the council "will continue to support and further racial equality in the City of Newburyport through the Orders and Ordinances that are undertaken."
During a Public Safety Committee meeting last week, the resolution was amended to state “the City of Newburyport recognizes there is an escalation of hatred, bigotry and overt racism in our country, we believe there are opportunities to learn and grow through public discourse and education … .”
At the council meeting Monday, Khan raised the importance of keeping in mind racial equality and equity during the city's lawmaking process.
"I think we could also commit to our constituents that no one is above the law, and that if we could ensure accountability through each of our own unique positions by having a seat at this table as a voice representative of the people, then that really is a good endeavor," she said.
During the meeting's public comment portion, resident Elizabeth Goullaud said she believes the resolution "does not go far enough" and seems to "endorse the status quo."
"It sort of says that we've been doing all that we need to do and that we'll continue to do that, and I hope that as we move forward from this resolution that we can try to think of going beyond that and really taking this opportunity with the rest of the country to try and shake things up ..." Goullaud said. "Most of us here are white, and not having diversity is really harmful to us, so I think we can work toward being a more diverse community, and also acknowledging and ending racism in our city."
Councilor at large Charles Tontar said while he thinks the resolution could have used stronger language, he believes it could lead to positive change in the city. He called slavery "the original sin of this country" and noted that historically, the city's shipbuilders constructed vessels for the slave trade.
"I don't think we can avoid this discussion. This is a moment in the country's history, the city's history," Tontar said. "I do think this resolution does move the needle forward and I want to keep moving it in that direction."
Resident Nancy Harrington raised some examples of "the escalation of hatred, bigotry and overt racism" in Massachusetts and urged councilors to support the resolution.
"This isn't happening in faraway places, it's happening in our state and in our community, and it's important for our leaders to set the right tone and standards for our community," Harrington said.
To see the resolution, read Page 54 of the City Council packet from Monday's meeting: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/agendas/council_packet_07_13_2020v3.pdf
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.