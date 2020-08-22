NEWBURYPORT — The City Council referred the city's proposed fiscal 2021 budget to its Committee on Budget and Finance and Committee of the Whole during a special meeting Thursday night.
The council voted 6-2 to send the budget to committee, with councilors Jim McCauley and Sharif Zeid opposing. Councilors Byron Lane, Bruce Vogel and Joseph Devlin were absent from the meeting.
The total for the fiscal 2021 budget is $85,261,150, an increase of $1,529,459 from the fiscal 2020 budget.
There is a $49,618 decrease in the harbormaster enterprise fund, a $71,311 decrease in the sewer enterprise fund, a $49,998 increase in the water enterprise fund, and a $1,600,391 increase in the general fund.
Out of the general fund, 59.7 cents out of every dollar would go toward the city's schools.
During a presentation on the budget, Mayor Donna Holaday noted that when Gov. Charlie Baker released the state budget in January, everything looked "wonderful" for the city. But after COVID-19 hit, the city faced a projected revenue loss of between $285,000 and $2.3 million based on decreases in state aid and local receipts.
In May, the city submitted a three-month continuing appropriation budget because of uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
The budget sees a $979,000 shortfall due to loss of state aid and local receipts. There is also a $1.2 million increase for the School Department, a $451,000 increase in city services, funding for diversity and social justice initiatives.
Holaday noted that in the budgeting process, there was a goal to make adjustments based on activities impacted by COVID-19, eliminate funding for vacant positions, eliminate new investments in staffing and services, and to reduce funding for accounts with lower impacts on overall service delivery
Zeid expressed his dissatisfaction with the budgeting process.
"I'm still very concerned that we haven't turned over enough stones on the schools' budget and tried to figure out where is the future of this going to be and how long is this issue going to be going on in terms of COVID-19, and in turn what are the financial commitments we need to make to improve our public schools," said Zeid.
