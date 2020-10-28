NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted not to override the mayor’s veto of an order that would have allowed the council to increase School Department expenditures as recommended by the School Committee.
The order, approved by the council in September, calls for the adoption of an optional statute created by the state Legislature in 1987 that allows city councils to approve school budgets larger than what the mayor has submitted based on recommendations from the community’s school committee.
But earlier this month, Mayor Donna Holaday responded with a letter of nonsupport for the council’s vote in September and vetoed the order. In the letter, she expressed concern about changing the school budgeting process.
“The development of the annual budget is a very detailed and complex process requiring months of work with input from the school’s Leadership Team, School Councils, the School Committee and families. I do not see any reason to alter this extensive process and the resultant final budget developed,” Holaday said in the letter.
“Predictions are bleak for next year’s budget,” she added. “Consequently, being in a leadership role with deep understanding of the city and school budgets, the mayor and his or her Finance Team are in the best position to address these difficult decisions.”
On Monday, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid stressed that the order intends to create more collaboration and give the School Committee more power in setting budgets. He urged fellow councilors to vote to overturn the veto, which they can do with an eight-vote supermajority.
A lengthy debate followed during which some councilors said they believed the council did not have the authority to override the mayor’s veto.
The vote to override the veto ultimately failed 7-4, with Councilors Heather Shand, Charles Tontar, Bruce Vogel and Afroz Khan opposed.
Zeid expressed disappointment with the vote on Tuesday morning in an email to The Daily News, saying he was “saddened” to see the effort fail by a single vote.
“After months of work, the Council had a good opportunity to improve our process for school funding allocation. It would have ensured that working together as a full community (including the School Committee, City Council, and mayor) that our schools have everything they need,” Zeid said in the email. “Instead, we will continue with the office of the mayor having 100% control over the school budget without any check or balance. It’s really the students that lost out.”
In other business, the council accepted a $7,002 donation from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which offered the money through the state for “planning and operationalizing safe and secure election administration” in the city.
The council voted 10-1 to accept the donation, with Zeid opposed on the grounds that the nonprofit is funded heavily by Google and Facebook. The Center for Tech and Civic Life’s “key funders and partners” include Google and Facebook, according to influencewatch.org.
“I was saddened to see the mayor and City Council accept Facebook/Zuckerberg money for our elections — even if that money was washed through a nonprofit,” Zeid said in an email to the newspaper Tuesday.
“‘Newburyport elections: powered by Facebook’ is not a good thing. The acceptance of the money creates the appearance of a conflict, at a minimum. It seems so often that the influence of money on elections is lamented but the opportunity was missed here to just say no. We can and should always fund our own elections, it is our duty.”
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.