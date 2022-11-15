NEWBURYPORT — The finance director is positive about the city’s financial future, but he is making sure to prepare for some rainy days as well.
The city is operating with a $78.6 budget for fiscal 2023, up from $74.9 million last year. Spending in the school district is up $1.7 million, or 5%, over last year at $35.2 million.
The city charter requires that the City Council and the School Committee meet as a group in the late fall to review the city’s financial condition, revenue and expenditures, as well as other relevant information to develop a coordinated budget along with the mayor before the annual budget process begins in January.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the joint meeting Tuesday night will give the council and committee a chance to review where the city is at the moment financially to and look ahead toward what next year may hold.
“I think we’re seeing the cost of things are going up for residents across the board,” he said. “So, going into next year’s budget cycle, I’m looking for the most strategic ways to spend the city’s money. But I’m also looking for ways that we can help residents through this difficult time.”
Finance Director/City Auditor Ethan Manning said the meeting will give Reardon and his finance team a chance to publicly review the city’s financial status as well as expenditure forecasts. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
“The idea is to provide any relevant information that helps the mayor and the two bodies go into a successful budget process,” Manning said.
Rising inflation will be a factor when drafting the operating budget, according to Manning, who said he is seeing indications it is beginning to ease.
“We’re always cautious. We’re not planning for a sunny day, we’re not planning for things to be as robust as they have been, nor are we planning for a day that is going to be completely rain showers each day,” Manning said. “It’s kind of about finding that middle ground in terms of what we can reasonably anticipate based on a very uncertain economic outlook.”
The city has $3.9 million in its stabilization trust fund, according to Manning. He said free cash has been certified at just above $4.3 million.
“We really look at those two sources as the city’s main reserve funds,” he said. “So we have strong reserves.”
Manning added that he expects to take a look at the city’s financial condition and revenue Tuesday night.
“The good thing about being a municipality in Massachusetts is 84% of our revenue is as stable and predictable as you can get in terms of property taxes,” he said. “So, even during the last major economic downturn, we did not see nearly the level of drop-off other public and private entities saw that might be more reliant on a sales tax or excise tax.”
The city works to keep a reserve balance that is equal to 8% to 10% of its annual spending and will be seeing a larger-than-usual reserve balance in fiscal 2023 for the first time in more than a decade, Manning said.
“This is largely driven by one-time receipts which have come in as we recovered from COVID-19,” he said. “The state’s sick leave bank for those employees who were out with COVID dropped during last year. There are other local revenue sources such as meals taxes, which had initially fallen off during COVID but have come back in full swing. Those are just some of the examples.”
The city has roughly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that has yet to be allocated, according to Manning.
“That’s another resource that we are looking at as a potential funding source for the city’s capital needs,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
