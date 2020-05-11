NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will consider an order to establish a Plum Island Beach stabilization fund at its meeting Monday night.
The meeting, to be held via the Zoom videoconference platform, begins at 7:30 p.m.
The order, sponsored by Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, would create the fund to hold the city’s share of proceeds from the beach parking lot at the northern point.
The fund would only be used to pay for beach-related costs such as maintenance and sand replenishment, breach planting, construction of “hard or soft structures,” dredging and beach cleaning.
Also on the agenda is a moratorium on dog license fines.
The moratorium, sponsored by Councilor at large Afroz Khan, pushes back the dog licensing deadline from June to Sept. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the moratorium, owners of unlicensed dogs would be subject to a $10 fee per unlicensed dog until September rather than June.
The fine would rise to $20 in October and $30 in November.
To see the packet for the meeting, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81462146905 or call 646-558-8656 and enter the webinar ID: 814 6214 6905.
