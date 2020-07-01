NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will review a proposed resolution next week that would reaffirm its support for racial equality.
The resolution was sponsored by Councilors Joseph Devlin, Afroz Khan, Byron Lane and Heather Shand, and was sent to the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety and Committee of the Whole for review during a c ouncil meeting Monday night.
The resolution states "the City Council will work with the Newburyport Police Department alongside community leaders and advocates to understand the steps that have been taken and can be taken to provide effective public safety, while ensuring accountability not only to the City Council and Mayor's Office, but to the public as a whole and the community of Newburyport."
It also says that the council "will continue to support and further racial equality in the City of Newburyport through the Orders and Ordinances that are undertaken."
The resolution came with an emergency preamble stating that an emergency exists “due to the actions of the Minneapolis police officer and death of George Floyd and the desire of the city of Newburyport to reaffirm the commitments of the city of Newburyport.”
Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer May 25.
The resolution will be discussed during a joint meeting between the Committee on Public Safety and Committee of the Whole, scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom.
During the council meeting Monday via Zoom, Lane said he believes the resolution could be a “catalyst to making the city a better place,” and expressed sympathy for protesters and police officers during the ongoing series of protests.
“I have been in the shoes of the police and I feel their pain right now," Lane said. "I have also seen racism firsthand and I applaud everyone who stands up for others to do what is right. I feel their pain as well.”
Lane also spoke of the importance of mental health resources for first responders.
“I have seen the effects of not having regular mental health for first responders," he said. “The availability of counseling for police and firefighters would have a resounding effect on how we are as a whole, as well as protect us better.”
Lane added, “I feel this is an opportunity for growth in our city to be better all around. The very spirit of this resolution is to bring unity and understanding, not divisiveness, which only sends us back.”
Lane said his intention with the resolution “is not to defund the police.”
“That phrase does not mean what it says, and requires an explanation to be understood,” Lane added. “Some changes do need to happen.”
To read the resolution, see the City Council packet: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/newburyportma/files/agendas/council_packet_6_29_20_pt_1_reduced.pdf.
