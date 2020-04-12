NEWBURYPORT — The City Council is scheduled to meet remotely via Zoom on Monday and will vote on only two possible appointments.
City Council President Jared Eigerman said Thursday the sparse agenda is the result of the council’s decision to only act on essential items during the coronavirus pandemic.
The council will vote on appointing Joseph Morgan to the Historical Commission and Walter Chagnon to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The meeting is to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The public may participate in the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/282611815.
To see the packet for the meeting, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/newburyportma/files/agendas/04_13_2020_council_packet_final.pdf.
