NEWBURYPORT — The City Council is scheduled Monday to consider an ordinance that reinforces the state building code in the city.
The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be held remotely via Zoom.
Council President Jared Eigerman said the ordinance “restates” the city’s local code and intends to remind residents of state building laws and how they relate to city law.
“There has been some confusion over how the Building Department and Planning Department interact,” Eigerman said. “This clarifies what state law says, which is that you have to follow zoning and the state building code.”
The ordinance states that the city’s building inspector shall enforce the state building code. In the event of a conflict between the state code and any legislation involving a historic district, the rules specific to that district would prevail.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of the climate resiliency plan, which was received by the council last month and is being reviewed by the Committee on Planning and Development.
The plan was drafted by the Newburyport Resiliency Committee, which consists of the mayor and other local officials along with several Greater Newburyport residents.
The 193-page document outlines Newburyport’s vulnerability due to climate change and sea level rise. The plan provides recommendations for improvements to the city’s infrastructure to mitigate environmental issues, along with community education programs and potential ways to shrink Newburyport’s carbon footprint.
Eigerman said he expects the committee will report back to the full council based on its understanding of the document.
Prior to the public meeting, the City Council will meet privately in executive session to discuss potential litigation involving the city, High Street, and the 2019 botched line painting job by HiWay Safety.
During the executive session, the council is to also discuss litigation between Hebbelinck Real Estate LLC and the Zoning Board of Appeals, as well as litigation between the city and James Lagoulis, who hopes to create a parking space on his property at 14 Fruit St.
The council is also scheduled to discuss potential litigation regarding a building at 12 Harrison St. where the property owner carried out illegal demolition this summer, according to city officials.
The executive session is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information on Lagoulis’ Fruit Street parking case, visit:
www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/port-resident-files-lawsuit-over-fruit-street-parking/article_f6a006f6-bcd1-5d2d-a10d-8d543f7f6d6b.html.
For more information on the 12 Harrison St. demolition, visit:
www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/newburyport-homeowners-must-seek-special-permit-after-illegal-demolition/article_5d97cb8d-4c8b-57ae-8e9e-023a492aee12.html.
To view the City Council packet for the meeting Monday, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/events/11_09_2020_city_council_packet-v2.pdf.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.