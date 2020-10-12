NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will vote Tuesday on an ordinance to prohibit the installation or alteration of curb cuts without permission from the Department of Public Services.
The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be held remotely via Zoom.
The ordinance, sponsored by council President Jared Eigerman and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, amends the city's municipal code to disallow residents from installing or altering a driveway opening without a permit issued by the director of the Department of Public Services.
During the meeting, the council will also vote on whether to authorize the city's annual Downtown Trick or Treat, which would be held Oct. 30 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Also on the agenda is a proposed $4,306 reduction to the Whittier Vocational Technical High School budget for fiscal 2021.
On Sept. 9, the School Committee for Whittier Vocational Technical High School approved a $995,574 reduction to its fiscal 2021 budget in response to a reduction in Chapter 70 state funding, net school spending requirements and community contributions. This affects Newburyport's budget by a $22,306 decrease.
The city was informed that the number of local students attending Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School this year has risen from four to five, increasing the city's assessment for the school by $18,000, according to a letter from the mayor.
As a result, according to the mayor's letter, the city's general fund spending for fiscal 2021 would decrease from $71,859,519 to $71,855,213, a drop of $4,306. The changes will be incorporated into the online version of the city budget.
To participate via Zoom or to see the full packet for the meeting, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/215304.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
