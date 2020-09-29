NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will vote on the proposed fiscal 2021 budget during its meeting tonight, Sept. 29, along with a year-end financial report for fiscal 2020.
The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 7:30 p.m.
The total for the fiscal 2021 budget is $85,261,150, an increase of $1,529,459 from the fiscal 2020 budget.
There is a $49,618 decrease in the harbormaster enterprise fund, a $71,311 decrease in the sewer enterprise fund, a $49,998 increase in the water enterprise fund, and a $1,600,391 increase in the general fund.
Out of the general fund, 59.7 cents of every dollar would go toward the city schools.
The budget has a $979,000 shortfall due to a coronavirus-related loss of state aid and local receipts. There is also a $1.2 million increase for the School Department, a $451,000 increase in city services, funding for diversity and social justice initiatives.
This budget follows a three-month continuing appropriation budget that was submitted by the city in May because of uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
The council will also review a financial report for fiscal 2020 submitted by Ethan Manning, the city's finance director. The report compares original and revised appropriations and estimates to actual expenditures for the last fiscal year, which ended June 30.
According to the report, the city used 97.3% of its total budgetary funds, with $2,248,111 remaining from the original $84,290,767 budget.
The report also shows that the city's revenue came in $226,471 (or 0.3%) above what was projected for fiscal 2020, with a total revenue of $83,848,582.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday is an ordinance to prohibit city residents from installing or altering their own driveway openings without a permit issued by the Department of Public Services. The ordinance is sponsored by Council President Jared Eigerman and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace.
To view the packet for Tuesday's City Council meeting, and to participate via Zoom, visit: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/215294
