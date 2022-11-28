NEWBURYPORT — Business property owners will pay the same tax rate as homeowners next year after the City Council rejected the mayor's plan to set a split tax rate in a 7-4 vote Monday night.
Mayor Sean Reardon proposed splitting the city's property tax rate between residential property owners at $10.66 per $1,000 of valuation and commercial property owners at $11.87 per $1,000.
If approved, it would have marked the first time the city funded its operating budget with a split tax rate since 1986.
The mayor's proposal would have seen a homeowner with property assessed at the average residential value of $830,000 paying an additional $422 in annual property taxes. Commercial business property owners would pay an additional $129 and industrial property owners would pay an extra $709.
Without the split tax rate, the average residential property owner can expect to pay roughly $530 more in annual property taxes. Commercial business property owners will see their tax bills drop $1,300 and industrial property owners will see $1,778 in savings.
Reardon's proposal has not sat well with many area business owners and many on the council agreed Monday night.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid proposed not setting a split tax rate and the measure was approved 7-4. Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, at-large Councilor Connie Preston, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and at-large Councilor Ed Cameron were opposed.
