NEWBURYPORT — The City Council, in the first of two readings, voted 9-2 on Monday night to approve an ordinance that increases councilor salaries from $5,000 to $9,000 and the council president's salary from $6,000 to $11,000 beginning in January.
When the ordinance was introduced April 12, Councilor at large Charles Tontar, who co-sponsored the proposal with council President and Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman, provided supporting documentation showing how the value of the dollar has changed over time. Councilor salaries have remained the same since 1995.
He included a comparison of the average councilor salary in nine other North Shore cities.
Tontar shared what he called the "council President (Tom) O'Brien principle."
In 2014, O'Brien proposed an increase in council salaries, arguing, according to Tontar, that historically the councilor salaries had been proportional to the mayor's salary before an absolute amount was set in 1995.
The idea was that if the city has a mayor and council, the salaries should reflect that and the sum of the 11 councilor salaries should be equivalent to the mayor's salary.
Tontar said he believed the increase would encourage more people to run for council seats.
Councilor at large Afroz Khan agreed, saying this is something she finds when trying to encourage others to run for office.
"Either they're a single parent working several jobs or they don't have the luxury to just sit and do the hours that this work takes — and it's good work," she said. "I really do enjoy it, but I also recognize that I am at a different place in terms of my perspective, and I do want to see other perspectives come into this table."
Khan noted that the increase is "not enough to justify the hours that we all put in, but it is something.
"It's a start," she said. "I think it could really create something that will get more people considering to even run for the positions."
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid disagreed, noting that the pay is not really a salary, so much as it is a stipend. He considers the role to be a public service and so, the money should be compensation for costs such as driving around to meet with constituents or other basic expenses that may come with that.
He added that if anything should change, it should be making the position more manageable in terms of the time commitment it requires.
Councilor at large Joseph Devlin joined Zeid in voting against the ordinance, saying he believes in "civic virtue," or "the willingness of citizens — ordinary citizens — to contribute to the common welfare of their community, even if against their original interests."
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley said he did not believe in comparing salaries with other communities, but he supported this ordinance.
While the increase may not be substantial, especially considering the time commitment, McCauley recognized that a few extra thousand dollars could make a difference for someone considering running for a council seat — whether to help pay for child care or an Uber ride home from a council meeting.
Also during the meeting, the council unanimously voted to sign and adopt a resolution congratulating all Newburyport students for their accomplishments throughout the 2020-21 school year, especially considering the impacts of COVID-19 on education.
The resolution especially recognized Caroline Walsh, this year's Newburyport High School valedictorian, and Dreese Fadil, the salutatorian.
Walsh and Fadil are set to attend Tufts University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, respectively.
Per the resolution, the council also extended its best wishes to the entire Class of 2021 and shared its "gratitude and appreciation to teachers, administrators, staff, coaches and other staff who work towards the education of our children, particularly in light of a school year full of challenges presented by COVID-19."
