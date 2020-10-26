NEWBURYPORT — The council unanimously approved an order on Monday to waive fees for using city parks for for-profit organizations through April 30, 2021.
The order is meant to provide relief due to COVID-19, and was developed by the council in consultation with the Parks Commission. It allows free use of any city park for five or fewer weekdays in any given week for no more than two hours at a time. Permits are still required through the Parks Department.
The council also approved an ordinance to extend time-limited curbside parking until 8 p.m. during the summer.
Under the ordinance, parking in residential parking permit zones will be limited to either two or four consecutive hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday from October through April 30. From May 1 through Sept. 30, it will be effective from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Council President Jared Eigerman said the ordinance is being implemented because of complaints from residents about visitors parking on their streets during "peak hours" this past summer.
"We still have peak periods, even during COVID, and that's when we get the complaints," said Eigerman.
The council voted 10-1 to approve the ordinance, with Councilor Sharif Zeid opposed.
The council also unanimously approved an order to establish posted commercial truck routes and to petition the state Department of Transportation for further regulation of truck routes in the city.
The order is intended to reduce the adverse impacts of commercial truck traffic, such as noise and vibrations, while making sure goods are still delivered to local businesses and residences.
In other action, the council approved a preservation restriction held by Historic New England over the interior and exterior of a federal period property at 272 High St.
The council also approved a preservation restriction held by the city's Historical Commission over the exterior of Central Congregational Church. The preservation restriction will allow the city to give the church public funding.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.