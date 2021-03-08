NEWBURYPORT — An ordinance seeking to amend the municipal code concerning redevelopment on Plum Island faced major opposition from residents and spurred questions about how such proposals are introduced.
Speaking with internet radio host Joe DiBiase during an episode of Local Pulse on Friday, Councilor at large Afroz Khan, who co-sponsored Ordinance 69 with Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, addressed her intentions and discussed the process the council typically goes through when vetting such proposals. The ordinance was introduced at a City Council meeting Feb. 22.
Ordinance 69, which the council voted 6-5 to refer to the Committee on Planning & Development, seeks to amend language in Section 6.5 of the municipal code relating to barrier beach redevelopment.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Councilor at large Joseph Devlin voted against sending the ordinance to committee.
The Plum Island barrier beach is protected under the Newburyport wetlands ordinance. As noted in Section 6.5-36 of the municipal code, any redevelopment of a building or structure must not result in more than a 20% increase in the individual or cumulative footprint of all buildings or structures on the lot. That includes a shed, garage, fence, etc.
The amendment would restrict any increase in footprints through redevelopment.
During the meeting, Zeid, who represents Plum Island on the council, spoke strongly against sending the ordinance to committee, saying further conversation would only add more stress for residents — many of whom are focused on dealing with property damage and other issues as a result of recent storms and erosion related to the jetties.
Zeid questioned why this amendment would even be considered, saying residents would need to increase their footprint if they want to raise their homes or make changes in response to flooding concerns.
Speaking with DiBiase on Friday, Khan said her intention was to restrict horizontal expansion, not vertical growth.
As the chair of the Ordinance Review Committee, she has been working with city departments to ensure the language in city ordinances is up to date.
Conservation Administrator Julia Godtfredsen pointed out some issues with this section, which were affecting the process for the Zoning Board of Appeals.
“The whole intention of the law seemed to have been difficult to actually enforce, given the way the current language is and how it’s been applied in development projects,” Khan explained.
“It’s really about horizontal growth,” she said. “Vertical growth is actually encouraged.”
More than 40 Plum Island residents spoke during the public comment section of the meeting Feb. 22, asking why neither their input nor the input of their ward councilor was considered prior to the introduction of this ordinance.
Khan addressed this question with DiBiase, saying the ordinance was not meant to blindside anyone.
“The committees, which is where it gets sent, is really where it gets massaged, where you get a lot of feedback and input,” she said. “You go and reach out to the appropriate people that get impacted by it.”
Moving the ordinance to committee means it could be amended, researched and discussed at length.
“That deliberation could result in a better product than what came in,” Khan said. “That deliberation also sometimes results in a product that just gets received and filed.”
Receiving and filing an ordinance means that the City Council has recognized and discussed it, but does not wish to do anything further with the proposal.
“I think it’s the vehicle for the conversation,” Khan said. “It’s the vehicle to maybe create another effort — it doesn’t have to be this ordinance.”
The ordinance could remain in committee for months, which led DiBiase to ask how that may burden residents who feel they need to follow the discussion.
All meetings and corresponding agendas are posted at www.cityofnewburyport.com for residents to keep informed. Additionally, residents can check in with their ward councilors to make sure they are not missing important discussions and votes, Khan said.
