NEWBURYPORT — For eight months, City Councilor at large Ed Cameron has sat only yards away from fellow councilor and state representative candidate Byron Lane during meetings at City Hall.
But despite recently writing an endorsement letter for Lane’s Democratic Party opponent Dawne Shand, Cameron said he does not foresee any tension between the two councilors.
“I would say I have a good relationship with Byron. I wished him well on the campaign trail and let him know I would continue to work together with him on the council,” said Cameron, who returned to the council earlier this year after taking a few years off.
Ward 6 Councilor Lane and Shand are running write-in campaigns to fill state Rep. Jim Kelcourse’s 1st Essex District seat. The state primary is Tuesday.
The 1st Essex District includes Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac and Amesbury Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5. Republicans Samson Racioppi and Charles “C.J.” Fitzwater, both of Salisbury, are running write-in campaigns as well.
Cameron, who is serving the first of a two-year term after sitting on the council for 10 years, also ran for Kelcourse’s seat when it was last open in 2014. He lost by 10 votes.
Shand is a strong candidate who has supported fellow Democrats for a long time, according to Cameron. He said her experience and intelligence were two key factors in winning his support.
“I’m not going to knock any other candidate, either on the Democratic side or the Republican side, I’m only speaking to her. I think she has got a track record that I find compelling and I know she will do a good job. I have no doubt about that at all,” he said.
Cameron added that he is confident fellow councilors – at large Councilors Afroz Khan and Constance Preston, as well as Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue – will also support Shand.
“There may be others but I haven’t made the rounds,” he said.
Donahue said Shand encouraged her to run for the council six years ago and has always given her support.
“I am all in on Team Shand. She has always had my back and I, in turn, have hers,” Donahue said.
Donahue said she spoke to Lane about her support for Shand.
“He was a little disappointed but I have nothing bad to say about him,” she said.
Khan confirmed that she is supporting Shand but Preston declined comment Tuesday.
Lane said he understands that not everybody is going to endorse his candidacy.
“That’s what’s great about this. People can support whomever they like and I don’t hold grudges,” he said. “That’s just not who I am. If Ed called me up and asked to throw a baseball around, I’d still do it because I can’t live like that.”
Moving past the little things and tackling the bigger issues in life makes the world go round, Lane added.
“Ed supporting Dawne doesn’t change my dedication to Newburyport and its people,” he said. “I’m doing this for the right reasons. I’ve never acted out of spite and that’s just not who I am. I’m an independent thinker and I don’t have any bad blood toward people. In the grand scheme of things, this is small,” he said.
Cameron said he would back Lane “100%” if he won the Democratic primary.
“It won’t be a problem on my end if he wins. I hope Democrats will rally around whomever the nominee is and I will continue to work with Byron, who I admire as a person,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
