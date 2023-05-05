NEWBURYPORT — With local officials expected to again discuss allowing retail marijuana in the city, one city councilor believes the issue will be the subject of a possible ballot question.
In November 2019, residents voted 53% to 48% to prohibit retail marijuana sales in the city. The state requires a three-year hiatus before such an issue can be brought before a municipal board again.
The hiatus ended late last year, prompting Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue to file a letter with the council in March that details her plan to amend the city’s zoning bylaws to allow retail marijuana sales. Her proposal would bring pot shops to downtown, the Pond Street Plaza and The Tannery Marketplace.
The letter was referred to the Planning and Development Committee, which is scheduled to hold a meeting on the matter Thursday night.
But Donahue said any decision to lift the pot shop ban would most likely be made by voters through a ballot question in November.
“I believe most of my fellow councilors would prefer, if we are going to lift the ban, then it should be brought back to the voters to decide,” she said. “So, I do expect there will be a supporter-driven ballot initiative.”
Donahue said a new ballot initiative would be the fairest way to see where the city stands on the issue three years after its last vote.
“It’ll be in the hands of the public, as it should be. I think this is the fairest option because it will respect the vote of the community,” she said. “I’d like to give the question back to the voters and see if it is time to lift the ban.”
Although she doesn’t intend to author a ballot initiative herself, Donahue said she believes the public appetite for it is there.
“I think this will be resident-supporter driven and I will certainly be supporting it,” she said.
If a ballot initiative is approved in November, the ban would be lifted. Donahue said her draft proposal could be used to craft the measure.
Donahue’s proposal has received both support and opposition. Most notably, it was opposed by former Democratic state Sen. Kathleen O’Connor Ives and Opt Out Newburyport, which spoke out against retail marijuana sales in 2019.
O’Connor Ives said she wasn’t happy to see a potential ballot initiative headed down the road once again.
“We already had a ballot initiative and the voters said they did not want to see retail marijuana in Newburyport. Period,” she said. “There are so many important issues that actually matter to the residents of Newburyport that the City Council should be addressing, including upgrading the city’s water treatment plant so residents can have water free of contaminants, amongst many other, pressing issues.”
O’Connor Ives added that she’s certain the matter is being pushed by Merrimack Valley retail marijuana shop owners, such as Haverhill’s Stem and The Frosty Nug.
“I thought the city councilors were supposed to represent the residents, not special interests,” she said.
Opt Out Newburyport member Lynn Schow said in a text message that the issue is being driven by a Haverhill pot shop owner, but she did not mention the store by name.
“I would think it would be highly inappropriate for the council to bring up the issue of a referendum, a mere three years after we just had one, without a petition from Newburyport residents indicating such a need, similar to the burden the City Council required to place the question of opting out on the 2019 ballot,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
