NEWBURYPORT — A small crowd gathered at the Joppa Flats Public Boat Launch on Sunday to celebrate the completion of two wherries, a two-year project by two men who shared a dream of building their own boats despite almost no prior experience.
Local rower Rick Jacques and City Councilor Barry Connell have been friends for years after meeting while riding in the Pan-Mass Challenge, Jacques said.
At one point, Jacques, who has been rowing since he moved to Newburyport about 15 years ago, mentioned his interest in building his own boat to Connell who, lo and behold, had been sitting on plans for his own boat since 1992.
Neither man had any experience in boat craftsmanship, but they both loved the water and were ready to learn. Connell said he and his son once built "a little crooked rowboat," which didn't come out as they hoped so it was ultimately dismantled with a chainsaw.
With the permission of their friends Maggie Jackson and Roland Vazquez, Jacques and Connell transformed the couple's old barn into their own boat shop.
"It's been fun having them in there," Jackson said.
"We didn't have a use for it," Vazquez said.
For nearly two years, Jacques and Connell worked on their boats at Jackson and Vazquez's home on Jefferson Street.
Connell crafted a 14-foot Cosine Wherry, which is wide and works well for striper fishing, he said.
It also allowed him to make a special seat for his granddaughter, Sloane, who is 2 years old and "going on 30," he said.
When Sloane is a little older next summer, Connell plans to take her fishing or rowing "or whatever she decides."
Jacques, on the other hand, went with a 22-foot wherry that was longer than Connell's by several feet.
"I wanted something that was going to be fast," said Jacques, who rows recreationally with his wife, Bette.
The two men intended to officially launch the two boats Sunday, but the conditions were too choppy on the Merrimack River and so, they had a brief ceremonial christening with about 20 friends and family members instead.
Jacques and Connell thanked Jackson and Vazquez for providing a space for their project, as well as the many friends and family members who supported them these last few years.
Speaking about the process, Jacques said, "So many times, I would make one step forward, not knowing what I was doing, and it took me three steps to fix it."
He credited Connell with helping him as the project progressed, as well as his wife, who encouraged him along the way.
"The only obstacle I really had was being impatient," Jacques said. "When you do that, you make mistakes."
Jacques said he almost named his boat the Merrimack Clipper because he wanted it to sound "macho," but Bette suggested "Whisper," for the way it would ride on the water, and that ultimately stuck.
"His boat is more advanced than mine because he's already named it," Connell said, telling their friends the 10 names he was considering.
After putting it to a vote Sunday, Connell narrowed that list down to four — Idyll, Etude, Glissade and Sue's Respite, which is a nod to his wife.
"I was grateful to have Barry with me in the boatshop because he was a fount of advice and knowledge and sometimes, I followed it and sometimes, I wished I didn't," Jacques told the small crowd Sunday. "But then on the other hand, I did the same for him. We both, I think, had a terrific time together, which enhanced our friendship that we've had for awhile."
"We've had a really good time building it," Connell said.
