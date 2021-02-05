Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers around early. Clear skies later. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.