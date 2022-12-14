NEWBURYPORT — The City Council was given a better sense of where it stands on memorial park benches and plaques Monday night as fallout from the Newburyport Parks Conservancy’s recent demise continues to reverberate.
The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation announced last month that it is shutting down the conservancy after a complaint this summer from a woman unable to obtain a memorial park bench for her sister.
The foundation has served as the fiscal agent for the Parks Conservancy since 2012 and will perform a forensic audit of the conservancy’s books.
The Parks Conservancy had also been administered by former Parks Director Lise Reid, who was let go in July by Mayor Sean Reardon in what became a failed attempt to consolidate the Parks Department with the Department of Public Services.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid told the council Monday that the Committee on Budget and Finance discussed emails it received from Reid about the Parks Conservancy during its meeting Dec. 1, when it also heard from Parks Manager Michael Hennessey.
Zeid said Hennessey told the committee there are four to five plaque projects that remain outstanding.
“There were some communication challenges figuring out exactly what the obligations were there,” he said. “But as of our meeting, there were four or five plaques left.”
Zeid said 173 benches have been sponsored in the city and Hennessey is working with the Parks Commission to develop a policy for the bench program, which would include a potential fee structure, as well as the details of just who would be responsible for the benches and for how long.
“We don’t want them to be overly commercialized and so forth, so we will continue our conversations,” he said.
Zeid also said he had been looking into the conservancy’s books and noticed several accounting deficiencies.
“There is also a tremendous amount of gray between the city and the conservancy,” Zeid said. “Despite some best intentions, these ‘Friends of’ groups have to understand that we’re all operating under the state law. We’re all operating under the state charter and the city charter and city ordinances. We’ve already got a number of gifts that have come in to the council tonight, so there is more transparency that shows where they are coming from, where they’re going.”
A private organization cannot be expected to make a commitment for the city, according to Zeid.
“The city can only make commitments for itself. So, if we make a promise to install a bench, that’s on us,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley said he would welcome a larger discussion about how local “Friends of” groups operate in the city and what the best practices should be in the future.
The council voted 10-1 to receive and file Reid’s emails with at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel opposed.
Vogel said there are a lot of questions on the subject that still need to be answered and added that he would like to see the issue stay with the Committee on Budget and Finance.
“We have accusations of fraud and there’s still some confusion about who is in charge since we have an open (parks director) position. There’s a lot of questions that still need to be worked through,” he said.
McCauley countered by saying that simply filing the meeting minutes does not bring the matter to a close.
“To have the items received and filed does not mean that we throw them into the bottom drawer and not pay attention to them,” he said. “We receive and file a number different documents. It’s there and it’s part of the record.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
