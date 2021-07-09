NEWBURYPORT – City councilors weighed in Thursday on New England Development's announcement it is collaborating with mega-real estate company AvalonBay to develop its Waterfront West property.
The announcement Wednesday comes roughly two years since New England Development last went before a city board to discuss its plans.
The news appears to signify New England Development's decision to abandon its plan to develop about five acres of prime waterfront real estate between Michael’s Harborside and the new Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar restaurant.
The site also includes Brown’s Wharf, 58 McKay’s Wharf, 72 Merrimac St., 86-90 Merrimac St. and 92 Merrimac St.
In an email earlier this week, Mayor Donna Holaday wrote that AvalonBay proposes to construct 230 rental units in two new buildings at Waterfront West. The project would include affordable housing units under the state’s Chapter 40B law but not a hotel or retail component.
The last New England Development proposal, submitted in 2019, included seven buildings with up to 215 residential units, 10,000 square feet of retail space, and 85 to 100 hotel rooms. Earlier plans included eight buildings and up to 230 residential units.
Holaday criticized the scope and size of AvalonBay's proposal, saying it was "too tall and too dense" for the city.
When asked for their reaction to the announcement, City Council President Jared Eigerman and Councilor at large Barry Connell said the news did not shock them. Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, however, admitted he was not expecting that development.
"It doesn't surprise me they are looking at other options," Connell said of New England Development, the largest property owner in the city.
What remains unknown to the public is whether New England Development intends to sell the waterfront properties or work with AvalonBay in a joint venture.
Newburyport Development General Manager Chris Skiba did not answer a reporter's question on the matter. Newburyport Development is a local branch of New England Development.
Connell and Lane said they were disappointed with New England Development's lack of communication with city officials on the company's plans considering it would be among the largest developments proposed in Newburyport in decades.
"I wish they had communicated with this council moving forward," Lane said. "It's all about open communication between NED and the city."
Connell echoed Lane's comment, adding that there has been a dearth of dialogue between the city and the developer. Connell said he had not talked to Skiba or New England Development owner Stephen Karp.
An email sent to Skiba seeking comment Thursday on Connell's and Lane's claims was not returned by The Daily News' deadline.
Andrew Port, Newburyport's planning director, said New England Development officials and others met with Holaday in mid-June to discuss the AvalonBay proposal but it did not feature the "level of detail" last presented to city officials by the company in 2019.
Port, however, said New England Development officials unveiled illustrations comparable to the 2019 proposal but focused squarely on residential units.
"It will be interesting where it goes in the future in terms of (Chapter) 40B," Port said of the state's affordable housing law.
Adding affordable units, under Chapter 40B, allows developers to skirt some zoning and planning regulations in return for reserving a percentage of rental units for lower-income tenants.
Port added that there are no scheduled meetings between the city and New England Development.
Eigerman said he would meet with Holaday regarding the New England Development/AvalonBay proposal by Friday and then relay his findings to the full council shortly thereafter.
Eigerman added that city officials spent "a lot of time" trying to whittle down the size and height of the original Waterfront West proposal, saying it was very important to city residents. And he expects the same kind of scrutiny on whatever proposal AvalonBay submits.
"It matters, it definitely matters," Eigerman said.
AvalonBay Communities is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that invests in apartments. The company, based in Arlington, Virginia, owns thousands of apartments in New England, New York, the Washington, D.C., area and on the West Coast.
In Massachusetts alone, AvalonBay owns apartments in more than 30 communities. If AvalonBay's proposal comes to fruition, it would mark its first venture in Greater Newburyport.
