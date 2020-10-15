NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday has submitted a $42,000 supplemental budget to restore cuts made by the City Council to its own salary for fiscal 2021 — a move that some councilors and the mayor say may have violated the city’s charter.
During its meeting Sept. 29, the council voted to cut $42,000 from its $56,000 salary for 2021, leaving $14,000 for the 11-person body. The move effectively cut the salary completely for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Each councilor typically receives $5,000 annually, and the council president gets an extra $1,000.
In a letter to the council, Holaday noted that Section 2.4 of the charter states that the City Council’s reduction of its salary would not go into effect until the next council term.
“Going into an election year, I do not believe it was the intent for the City Council to eliminate the salaries for future city councilors but rather forgo salaries for the remainder of fiscal year 2021,” Holaday said during her update to the council Monday. “If there are councilors who do wish to forgo their salaries in fiscal year 2021, I suggest that they not accept salaries individually.”
Councilor at large Charles Tontar said he believes the salary reduction violates “the spirit of the charter, and possibly the law.”
Several councilors mentioned that the city solicitor provided a legal opinion on the matter and stated that the move was not illegal. Tontar, however, said the solicitor’s statement was “brief” and that he had more questions for him.
Councilor at large Bruce Vogel supported the idea of solving the issue in committee.
“We need to debate this in committee and to avoid that is shameful,” Vogel said.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid expressed opposition to reinstating the councilors’ full salaries, noting that it was never brought up before the vote on the budget in late September.
“The idea was to make a short-term sacrifice,” Zeid said. “I don’t know why we would want to have that conversation again just two weeks removed from a difficult night.”
Councilor at large Joseph Devlin said he believed the council had the authority to cut its salary and that he did not want to go back and alter the budget after the council’s vote.
“There is nothing new here that’s going to be discovered,” he said. “I don’t want to set the precedent that we’re going to be re-litigating things every two weeks.”
Councilor at large Afroz Khan also said she feels like the situation is worth discussing in committee.
“I am a little puzzled, which is why I support sending this to committee so we can have clarity on this and move forward so that we understand this fairly well,” Khan said.
The council ultimately voted 7-3 to send the order to the Committee on Budget and Finance for review, with Zeid, Devlin and Jim McCauley opposed. Council President Jared Eigerman abstained.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
