NEWBURYPORT -- Effective today, March 17, City Hall is closed to the public until further notice in response to coronavirus concerns, although employees are working inside and available by phone and email.
In a detailed press release Monday afternoon, Mayor Donna Holaday said the city would be enforcing Gov. Charlie Baker’s request to limit gatherings to 25 people and bans on-premises consumption of food or drink at bars and restaurants, effective today until April 6.
“It is very important for everyone to recognize the urgency of the situation and avoid any unnecessary gatherings, errands, meetings, and travel,” Holaday said. “Limiting person to person contact and exercising social distancing is extremely critical in order to help limit the spread of the virus locally and reduce the strain on or local health providers.
“I can’t repeat enough how incredibly important it is for all of us to do all we can to limit the spread of this virus. It will be a life or death situation for the large part of our population most susceptible and vulnerable to this disease,” she said.
The mayor acknowledged the hardship government limits on businesses will have on owners, employees and their families.
“Limiting the spread of COVID-19 is the top priority for the city and the community as a whole and we will work with the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and our state agencies to bring relief for our local economy in the coming weeks,” she said in the release.
The city will post updates at cityofnewburyport.com, she said.
In related news, Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid set up an unofficial website, nbptnow.com, to provide residents with up-to-date information on city services as well as resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the site, the city’s police and fire departments and emergency response program will continue to be fully operational. In case of an emergency, residents should dial 911; for non-emergency police matters, call 978-462-4411; for non-emergency fire department matters call 978-465-4427.
The city’s trash and recycling programs are also fully operational. For the city’s Sustainability Office, call 978-499-0413; for missed pickups, call 978-352-8581.
Online payments and other digital services will still be available through the city’s website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/home/pages/online-services
City clerk services are available by email at clerk@cityofnewburyport.com or phone at 978-462-4407. Coordination is available in-person pickup or drop-off is required.
According to Zeid’s website, the City Council is moving toward a remote meeting setup with more details to follow. Generally, the council is expected to only deal with essential matters during this crisis.
In her release, Holaday said all gatherings and in-person public meetings of boards and commissions are suspended indefinitely. Public meetings that are “absolutely necessary to hold during this period will be conducted through the GoToWebinar virtual meeting software,” she said.
That software allows for board members to deliberate online and also allows for public access and comment.
“Furthermore, no board or commission will hold a meeting unless absolutely critical to core governmental functions or due to statutory requirements,” and any board of commission that believes it has to hold a virtual meeting “may only do so by approval of the mayor.”
The mayor’s release also said all programming at the Senior Community Center is cancelled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, although Meals on Wheels will continue to be distributed from the center. In addition, transportation for seniors will continue to be provided as well as tax preparation assistance by appointment only Mondays and Wednesdays.
All programming at the Youth Services and Learning Enrichment Center is cancelled until further notice.
