NEWBURYPORT — City officials prepared for the annual budget process Tuesday night by reviewing expenditures, revenues and borrowing needs for fiscal 2022 during a joint meeting of the City Council and School Committee.
This initial meeting typically takes place in November but was delayed this year due to a number of unknown variables such as the timeline for the COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 specific costs and the state budget.
Overall, Newburyport is in relatively good financial condition, according to Ethan Manning, the city's finance director.
Some of the positive indicators of that include a strong and diversified tax base with a 97 to 99% collection rate, healthy reserves making up almost 10% of the budget, a manageable debt level despite future needs for projects and overall, strong economic indicators in comparison to neighboring communities, he said.
Pressures on the budget include long-term liabilities related to pension and other post-employment benefits, the management of infrastructure and implementation of a pavement management plan, the affordability and willingness of taxpayers to take on a debt exclusion to help identified capital needs, the uncertain impact COVID-19 will continue to have on the economy, and the management of ongoing costs that outpace annual revenue growth, Manning said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has seen a 26% loss in revenue from motor vehicle excise, a 30% loss in room occupancy excise, a 16% loss in meals excise and a 42% loss from licenses and permits.
On the positive side, the city has seen about a 12% increase in water fund revenue and about 12% more in sewer fund revenue, likely due to people spending more time at home this year, Manning said.
In looking at the operating budget, Manning said personnel salaries, health insurance and pension benefits make up the largest part of the budget. Trash and recycling costs are also a factor, which depend on supply and demand.
Other budget pressures include unfunded federal and state mandates in areas such as special education and utilities, including water and sewer, Manning said.
The city identified a number of capital projects to fund such as two fire stations, road and sidewalk improvements, a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services, drainage and infrastructure improvements.
The city still has an estimated $761,000 through the CARES Act and reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
This money would likely go toward COVID-19 testing for teachers and students, remote learning expenses, contact tracing, the vaccine rollout, filling in for quarantined staff, hybrid meeting technology and personal protective equipment.
On the school side, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said school enrollment dropped a bit this year with more than 60 families opting for homeschooling, likely due to COVID-19 concerns. He anticipates these families will return next year.
The district has maximized its school choice opportunities, though, which led to more revenue, he said.
Over the past five years, officials have increased in-district programs for special education, which have "stabilized" special education costs over the past couple of years, the superintendent explained.
Some of the district's continued priorities over the next few years include enhancing technology with a focus on innovation and sustainability, creating a comprehensive dual enrollment program, developing more extracurricular activities and educational programs, and expanding science labs at Newburyport High School, and repairing the school roof's through a current Massachusetts School Building Authority proposal.
City and school officials will work to create a budget proposal over the next few months that the mayor must submit to the City Council by May 15. The council will then have 45 days to approve the budget. The fiscal year begins July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.