NEWBURYPORT — It has been said that good friends are hard to find, and if so, the city's Council on Aging has been lucky for the past 25 years.
The Friends of the Newburyport Council on Aging has been raising money for the council's programs and activities since 1996.
President Benjamin Iacono said the nonprofit organization is making plans to celebrate its silver anniversary this year with three big events, beginning with a special, remote Zoom presentation April 28 at 1 p.m.
"We want to celebrate all of the efforts that got us where we are today," Iacono said.
He said the upcoming Zoom event will review the Friends' past 25 years and expectations for the future.
Council on Aging Director Paula Burke is scheduled to speak and members of the City Council are expected to participate in the event. Mayor Donna Holaday has also been invited, along with her predecessor, John Moak.
"We don't expect to get every single person that we have invited but we have sent out special invitations to all of the mayors who were in office over the past 25 years, like Lisa Mead and John Moak," Iacono said. "We have already gotten a positive response from Mary Anne Clancy."
He said the Friends have spent the past quarter-century working with many elected city officials to get more residents excited about the Council on Aging and the Senior Community Center.
"We were all over the place before, like nomads," Iacono said. "We had programs going on inside churches and at The Salvation Army. We really didn't have a physical focus. But, as part of the Friends, we were very instrumental in keeping the ball rolling to eventually get a consolidated location at the Senior Community Center."
Iacono said people interested in attending the Zoom event can email him at president@foncoa.org.
"Send me an email and I can give you the Zoom link," Iacono said.
Iacono, the Friends' president since 2015, said the Senior Community Center is a focal point for many local residents.
"The COA has a variety of different programs but they also give people a place to come to to socialize with others and have a cup of coffee," Iacono said. "They can also have lunch over there. That social aspect is really what attracts a lot of the seniors."
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Council on Aging to roll with the punches over the past year. Iacono said the council has set up a large tent next to the Senior Community Center for outdoor activities this spring and summer.
The Friends also intend to develop a special summer anniversary celebration to coincide with Yankee Homecoming in July.
Iacono said he hopes the anniversary year will culminate with the full opening of the Senior Community Center, most likely in the fall.
"We would like to have a big open house at the Senior Community Center to welcome everybody back," Iacono said. "That is what we are thinking at this point."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
